At harbour with Sydney

While we understand the importance of staying at home during the current pandemic, we can’t help but to daydream about travelling, especially exploring the outdoors. With the Indian cricket team in Sydney, the spotlight is on the vibrant city. When we begin to travel again, head to Sydney to explore its scenic coastline which comprises a majestic harbour, spectacular beaches and serene islands. This metropolis is best discovered by its glorious outdoors. Go surfing or kayaking in the Pacific Ocean, or explore the city’s stunning shoreline.

On my recent visit Down Under, I discovered Sydney’s cityscape and had an unforgettable time. Here’s my guide of the best outdoor activities in Sydney.

Surfing at Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach is one of the world’s most well-known beaches for good reason. Picture golden-brown sands alongside glittering azure waters as far as the eye can see. This beach is about 8 km away from the city centre, and offers consistently good waves, particularly for beginner-level surfers. The average water temperature is a moderate 21°C. I had the opportunity of learning how to surf at Bondi Beach. On the morning that I was going surfing, I was excited and nervous at the same time. It was my first time surfing and I didn’t know what to expect.

Fortunately, for us, the ocean was perfect that day — the waves were not rough and the temperature was ideal. We spent some time learning surfing manoeuvres on the sand, and then it was time to hit the waves. In the ocean, I fell, a lot, but I was able to stand up and ride small waves as well. Surfing in Bondi is tough and exhilarating at the same time. At the end of the first lesson, I felt like I had been in a washing machine! Even though my body hurt in places that had never hurt before, I felt a sense of accomplishment. I could not wait to do it again!



Surfing in Bondi Beach



Bondi to Bronte coastal walk

This coastal walk offers panoramic views of Sydney’s beaches, parks and the majestic Pacific Ocean. This walkway was constructed as a state project in the 1930s, and now covers 3.5 km of coastline from Bondi Beach to Bronte Beach, cutting through Tamarama Beach. After our surfing lesson, we began the coastal walk, which takes approximately 1.5 hours. The neighbourhood around Bondi Beach features colourful, graffiti-filled walls. As we climbed uphill along the coastline to Tamarama Beach, sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean lay ahead of us.

We continued our walk alongside the iconic Bondi Icebergs Pool towards Bronte Beach. The first 500 metres of the walk included walking paths carved out of rocky cliffs that skirt around Bondi Bay. In some instances, the walkways cut inside cave-like boulders, which have been sculpted by the ocean over thousands of years. The pathways end at Bronte Beach, which is smaller and rockier than Bondi Beach. At Bronte, those same rocks create a sheltered natural pool ideal for families with young children. Bronte Beach also features an ocean-fed lap pool, which offers one of Sydney’s best saltwater swim experiences.

Exploring Sydney Harbour

Experience the beauty of Sydney’s stunning waterfront intimately by spending time in its harbour. The city’s marina is peppered with iconic sites such as the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Furthermore, the harbour also houses several islands at close distances, making it an ideal spot for a kayak tour. Our kayak experience began from Rose Bay Beach, located in an eastern suburb of Sydney. As we began kayaking, the coastline of Sydney began emerging in front of us.

Our first stop was Milk Beach — an isolated stretch, which is part of the Sydney Harbour National Park. From here, we could see the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the city’s central business district at a distance. After soaking in the magnificent views, we continued kayaking and stopped next at Shark Island. This island is one of the many picnic spots in the Sydney Harbour offering unobstructed views of the city’s skyline. Finally, we kayaked our way back to Rose Bay. Not only did the kayak tour give us a different perspective of Sydney, but also made us realise that the city showcases nature at its finest.

Thereafter, we took a stroll along the Hermitage Foreshore Track, an easy walk that will take you less than an hour to complete. This pathway offers stunning sights of Sydney’s harbour, islands and icons. We also stopped at the Gap Lookout, one of the city’s most famous ocean cliff viewpoints with birds-eye views that are unparalleled.

The golden sands and crystal waters of Sydney’s beaches, and the panoramic views of its skyline will capture your hearts. The metropolis’ natural beauty will take your breath away and will make you feel one with Mother Nature.