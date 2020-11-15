Corridors of power

Mot any summers ago, when I was in Washington DC, I made all the roads lead me to its spectacular US Capitol building — the Parliament of the USA — on my very first day. The just-announced presidential election results bring back a good reason to revisit those fond memories.

It is the most important address of America and the architecture alone kept beguiling my senses. Built in various phases which commenced in 1793 and finished in 1826, it is an extraordinary beauty in 19th-century neoclassical design.

Stepping in from its visitor centre which sits underground, there were tourists from everywhere, including many school children. Having made no online reservation, I decided to discover my luck at the information desk and it instantly stood by me. “There’s one spot at this hour and also in the next one.” I chose the following hour as there was so much in the visitor centre itself for exploring from important statues to rare artefacts and documents that I wanted to study before the tour which is offered free daily like most parliament houses across the globe.

Suddenly, it was time for the tour and we met our young guide. “You will be first taken to the theatre where you will be shown a historic documentary on how the government was formed in America and then I will take you all around,” he ebulliently announced, adding we will be together for nearly 45 minutes.

As we crawled ourselves out of the theatre, he was right at the door to hand out headsets through which we had to keep a tab on his words. We were 25 in total. In every corner, there were fascinating historic tales waiting for us but the best portion was when we were under its iconic dome — the famous roof of Rotunda: the ceremonial hall where several national leaders have been laid to rest before their final journey and also where many have taken oath or have been honoured, and of course it continues to witness the same events.

Though the dome holds a large fresco painting called The Apotheosis of George Washington, we couldn’t see it fully as it was mostly covered since the Rotunda was under renovation.

Regarded as the symbol of freedom, interestingly, it was constructed with 8,909,200 pounds of ironwork.

Thankfully, there were many large pieces of art all around the Rotunda walls which were left uncovered, depicting various historical events of America.

Coming to the Statuary Hall was equally fascinating as it was once the House of Representatives from 1807-57 but later due to the rise of house members, it shifted to a bigger hall, which we also viewed from the public gallery for a few minutes, taking in all the action as often also seen on several international news channels.

Now the Statuary Hall is adorned with many statues of late Americans who made significant contributions to the society in various ways but statues also follow you in many other corridors and halls, including in the Emancipation Hall in the visitor centre, named to honour the enslaved labourers who constructed this and many other buildings in the country. Donated by each of the 50 states, I admired taking note of them, but I adored Helen Keller’s most, a rare inspiration for the world whom I had also read during my school days. She is shown as a 7-year-old with a hand pump at her home in Tuscumbia, Alabama, trying to communicate the word ‘water’ in her sign language.

But there’s also a plaster model for the bronze Statue of Freedom in the Emancipation Hall — the same statue which stands on the top of the dome at 287 feet. It was made in Rome and shipped all the way to DC. Many of us felt glad for its close encounter, and our guide continued with us to the exhibition hall where I had already done my exploring.

Bidding us adieu, he didn’t forget to remind us of gift shops and the restaurant here, known for rolling out several national dishes, and very joyfully the Capitol grounds right outside which have played host to presidential inaugurations, concerts, exhibitions and more.

A rare feeling struck me as I wandered on its green paths, dotted with memorial trees, especially when I looked up to the dome, telling myself I was under it just a few minutes back. Today, the same feeling has come back to me as in the coming days the new president will take the oath at the same place.