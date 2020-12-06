Courage knows no gender

May of 1999 was like none other. Kargil War had just broken out. A young Varsha Kukreti was posted to Utarlai Forward Base Supply Unit in Rajasthan as a logistics officer. Varsha had joined duty at Uttarlai in December 1996, and as she recalled, “had got to understand the working of the IAF.” Commissioned into the IAF on December 21, 1996, at 24, she was raring to go.

“In May 1999, some action had started and as a reaction, the squadron movements had also started,” Varsha said. “Once an aircraft of a particular type is to be operated from your base, you have to ensure that all support systems are in place — spares for servicing of that type, rations for the inducted troops, occupational clothing, etc.’’

“We’ve to provide support to convoys moving out to their op location too. There’s a lot of movement within the station also. One officer has to man the office at all times,” she said.



Varsha would opt for the night shift. She took pride in patrolling during the nights. During one such patrolling, around 2 am, she heard whistling noises emerging from the keekar trees and bushes around the perimeter fence. It was recurring.

She was going to investigate this, she decided. She rechecked her weapon and rushed to the site. Two to three air warriors followed her. “I noticed a dark figure crouching. It was some intruder.”

After some struggle, Varsha caught him and pulled him out onto the road. The air warriors behind her also had caught up with her by now.

“The intruder was interrogated and handed over to the main security. The next day he was deported for further investigation,” Squadron Leader Varsha Kukreti (Retd) summed up an unforgettable experience of hers.

Varsha is from a family that held on to its traditions but is way ahead of times. The culture of her town had a lot of ‘fauji’ influence. “All that added up to my love for IAF,” said Varsha, who has now her own drone startup.

Stories of courage, grit and valour of women in India’s armed forces are many, with more waiting in the wings to be told. The sagas that rewrite gender stereotypes.



Lt Cdr (Retd) Sheeja MS



Captain Shalini Singh (Retd) was 23 when her husband, an Army officer, was martyred. Her son was only two.

Three months later, she was attending the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Tears had to wait.

“After the sudden demise of my husband, I was reduced to a symbol of pity, weakness and sympathy. I had to turn the table around and make myself a symbol of strength, courage and resilience,” Shalini said. “The decision was quick. I did not sulk long over the tragedy but got fit to survive.”

She joined the Officers Training Academy, Chennai in March 2002. Six months later, she became a commissioned officer in the Army.



Capt (Retd) Shalini Singh



But there she was, balancing her role as a single parent and Defence personnel. “There were long stretches when I could not meet my son — for weeks to months,” Shalini recalled.

“The training was initially beyond my mental and physical capability but that’s where the beauty of Defence is. They ensured that I was grilled enough to stand tall with courage and conviction. I worked very hard, followed the advice of instructors and course mates. With their support, I could make a hole in the sky I guess,” Shalini, who is now a motivational speaker and a social activist, added.

Our high seas have seen women chartering new paths like Navy’s officers Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh, who would be the first women airborne tacticians in India to operate from a warship.

Lt Cdr (Retd) Sheeja M S was part of the first few batches of women officers in the Navy.

“I’m proud of being part of the first few batches. Male officers were just getting used to their female counterparts and we started learning from each other on how to evolve and make it successful,” Sheeja said. “Training was tough but not different from that of a male officer. We shared the same platform whether it is for indoor or outdoor training.”

Life as a commissioned officer, she added, has a lot of challenges including commanding your men. “But it helps one evolve as a seasoned, matured, and a tough leader to face the world under any circumstances.”

In 2007, Sheeja retired because “at that point in time there was no permanent commission given to women officers and I opted for a corporate career.” Varsha is proud today that women are taking on combat roles. “It’s a dream-come-true, however, the officers who are the chosen ones must put in their 100%. Never take any favour which comes your way if it is because someone sees his ‘little girl’ in you,” she said. “The moment you accept any favour, the perception of you as a little helpless girl, instead of a strong officer, strengthens.’’