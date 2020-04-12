Digital hand-holding times

Do what you can, where you are, with what you have, said Theodore Roosevelt. And in the last couple of weeks, each of these words rang out loud, thanks to the lockdown. It was interesting to see how women took the initiative to start something new, bring people together, to chat and support each other.

* Art Mantram Foundation, which has been working towards its vision to make art a part of everyday life for everyone, had planned a picnic in early April to get to know its new members, but it was shelved due to the lockdown. Founder and Vice-president Yumna Hari Singh said, “we decided to set up a virtual Arts Cafe for members, via the Zoom App and continue with our conversations! Every day, no less than 15 members (women and men) meet at 5.30 pm. A speaker gets about six minutes and then the group discusses the topic.” Members bring their drink along — a cup of coffee or tea or a glass of wine — to this virtual cafe for a relaxed vibe, as they share their perspectives and passion for the Arts.

* Aarti Vaneets, a homemaker in Bengaluru, had been invited by a friend to take part in a game of Housie (Tambola) online with a group of Marwari women. Soon her friends and relatives were asking her to start their own group. So she did, and in just three days, they went from 30 to 116 players! “After a long time, we are all able to chat with one another, all thanks to this lockdown.”

* A 60-plus strong batch of school friends from Good Shepherd Convent school, Chennai, decided to form a prayer group. The group has women of all faiths. They meet virtually twice a day for 15 minutes each. “We plan to keep the prayers going for as long as possible, even after these tough times have passed,” said Elizabeth Samuel who leads the group.