Diverse & inclusive

The International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia was observed earlier this week to draw attention towards discrimination in employment by people with diverse sexual orientations, identities and characteristics. But if one goes by the World Economic Forum’s report about how the Covid-19 pandemic had a more disproportionate impact on transgender persons as they ended up losing their jobs, there sure is a long way ahead for the community.

While many companies claim to be committed to gender diversity they do not have a highly inclusive workplace. Biases are so deeply ingrained in our culture that a deliberate attempt is needed to address issues of inclusion. Workplace diversity and inclusion has become a challenge for HR departments. Framing strategies and designing programmes on this has also become necessary.

A diversity and inclusive programme should make employees across gender, and sexual orientation feel valued at the workplace. Deloitte’s survey stated that half the Indian companies admit being grossly unprepared in this area. Trends indicate a growing impetus is needed to build a more inclusive environment in the organisations.

The Supreme Court in 2014, legally recognised transgender persons as the third gender but it remains difficult for members of the community to find employment. For example, Kochi Metro hired 23 transgender people. But 10 of them quit due to difficulties in finding a suitable house in Kochi. Clearly, there are miles to go in the sensitisation of corporate India to the needs of their gay and lesbian employees.

While that may be a general perception, some organisations have instituted/ integrated Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive (DE&I) policies/practices.

An objective study of six organisations in the manufacturing, IT/ ITES, broadcasting and restaurant sectors was conducted and the results looked promising as they have HR policies/ practices to institutionalise/ integrate DE&I culture. Their transgender inclusion and gender-neutral anti-harassment policies influence all functions, recruitment, training, employee relations and leadership and they employ skilled LGBTQI people as an evolution of true inclusion at the workplace.

All employees before joining are informed about the diversity team they would be working with. A DE&I session is included in the orientation/ sensitisation workshops, integrating openness and inclusiveness, professional and behavioural grooming. Cultural events on LGBTQI theme are organised for sensitising employees.

An employee can choose another employee of the same sex as a domestic partner/ dependent and they are also covered for medical reimbursement/ health insurance as a beneficiary. Hospital facilities are extended to same-sex partners in these companies.

Employees who undergo gender affirmation, non-cosmetic surgeries and hormone replacement therapy can also avail special leave apart from regular sick leave and privilege leave, medical reimbursement, flexible work timings and work from home as per rules.

If an employee in a same-sex relationship adopts a kid, he/she would be eligible for primary care leave. Adoption policy is designed with a gender-neutral primary caregiver in mind as per rules.

Post gender transitioning, colleagues of such employees are given sensitisation training on their behaviour, specifically harassment, deadnaming, and uncomfortable comments/ questions.

There’s a need for changing the mindset of business leaders and managers too while considering complaints by LGBTQI employees. Complaints should not be considered as threats but to be valued as insights to bring positive organisational change.

By adopting such an approach and by promoting/ supporting DE&I in the workplace, organisations will be seen as having high morale, being fair, empathetic, and more humane and socially responsible.

(The writer is an educationist based in Bengaluru)