Feeling the heat of a twisted vein?

Varicose veins are a commonly existing condition affecting a significant portion of the population. These enlarged, twisted veins can appear everywhere on the body, but the legs are where they most usually appear. Many people question if the heat would harm their varicose veins as summer temperatures start to increase. Is there a connection between summer heat and varicose veins?

Understanding the underlying causes of varicose veins is crucial in developing an effective treatment plan for individuals who are affected by this condition. Weakened or damaged valves within the veins are the cause of varicose veins. When these valves become dysfunctional, blood is unable to flow properly, leading to its accumulation and stagnation in the veins. This results in the enlargement and twisting of the veins, which can be visible under the skin. The likelihood of getting varicose veins can be influenced by a number of factors. These include:

Genetics: One of the most significant risk factors is genetics. People with a family history of varicose veins are more likely to develop them.

Age: As the veins’ valves deteriorate with age, it is also a factor in the development of varicose veins.

Obesity: Obesity can put pressure on the veins, making it more difficult for blood to flow normally. It is also a risk factor.

Pregnancy: Another factor that raises the risk of varicose veins is pregnancy, as the expanding uterus can exert strain on the veins in the legs. Additionally, the vein walls and valves may become weaker due to hormonal changes during pregnancy, increasing their susceptibility to injury.

Sedentary lifestyle: By restricting the blood flow in the legs, a sedentary lifestyle that includes extended periods of sitting or standing can hasten the development of varicose veins. Furthermore, as the temperature rises during summer, people often experience increased swelling and discomfort in their legs. This swelling can occur due to various reasons, such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and sunburn. However, it is essential to note that while summer heat can worsen symptoms associated with varicose veins, it does not cause varicose veins. The heat, however, can worsen symptoms associated with varicose veins in several ways. At first, greater temperatures may expand blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the legs. This increased blood flow can cause the veins to swell and become more prominent, leading to increased pain and discomfort. Secondly, excessive sweating brought on by the heat might result in dehydration which can make the blood thicker and more difficult to pass through veins, thereby raising the risk of blood clots. Also, prolonged sun exposure might result in sunburn, worsening the symptoms of varicose veins. Sunburns can irritate and inflame the skin, aggravating the veins and adding to the discomfort. Additionally, spending a lot of time in the sun might result in heat exhaustion, which can enlarge the veins and make them more noticeable. To alleviate symptoms associated with varicose veins during the summer months, individuals can take various precautions:

Avoid spending too much time in direct sunlight, especially during peak hours.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids but avoiding alcohol and caffeine.

Avoid sitting or standing in the same position for longer durations of time.

Take frequent breaks to stretch your legs.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, or compression stockings that can help alleviate symptoms and reduce the risk of blood clots.

Engage in walking, cycling, swimming, and yoga exercises that can improve circulation and tone the legs.

To reduce edema and improve blood flow, individuals must raise their legs when sitting or lying down.

Varicose veins can be exacerbated by weight gain, which increases pressure on the veins. It is recommended to maintain a healthy weight by following a balanced diet and engaging in regular exercise. While summer heat can worsen symptoms associated with varicose veins, it does not cause varicose veins. However, if symptoms persist or worsen, they should seek medical advice from their healthcare provider.

(The author is an interventional radiologist and vascular surgeon.)