For a flawless flaunt

Looking your best for the festive season means that you have not overlooked the details. While clothes and make-up may glam you up, good grooming is a total effect and the smallest details count. A few tips can help to make your skin glow and make you look radiant.

First keep a bowl of rosewater in the fridge, with cotton wool pads soaking in them. Rosewater is a powerful natural toner. It also stimulates blood circulation to the skin surface, adding a glow to the skin. First, wipe the skin with it and then pat the skin briskly with the rose water-soaked cotton wool pads.

Green tea is also a powerful skin toner, especially for oily skins, as it works as an astringent toner. It is also said to soothe sunburn, keep the skin healthy and add radiance. Take half a cup of water and bring it to a boil. Put tea leaves in a ceramic bowl. Pour the hot water over it and keep for two minutes. Strain and cool the liquid. Apply on the face with cotton wool to tone the skin. Leave on. One can also apply cold compresses of chamomile tea to add a glow to the skin.

Exfoliating the skin works wonders by removing dead cells and brightening the skin. Scrubs can work wonders on the skin. Mix ground almonds with yoghurt. Apply on the face. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Then moisten with water and rub gently. Wash off with plenty of water. Dried and powdered lemon and orange peels, along with dried and powdered mint leaves can be added to facial scrubs to help add a glow. Apply the mixture on the face and leave it on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water.

A ‘pick-me-up’ face mask can also leave your skin clean and glowing. Cleanse the skin. Mix honey with egg white and apply it to the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. For those with very dry skin, mix honey with egg yolk and a little milk. Leave it on for half an hour and rinse off with water. It leaves the skin very soft and glowing. After washing off the pack, give the skin a compress with the rosewater soaked cotton wool pads.

After cleansing, or after the face pack, take some ice cubes in a clean napkin and apply them on the face for a few seconds at a time. This closes the pores and adds a glow to the face. Ice cubes work well if you are wondering what to do about a few angry red pimples. Hold the ice cube napkin on the pimple for a few seconds. Remove and repeat the procedure 4 or 5 times.

Mix two teaspoons of wheat bran (choker) with one teaspoon each of almond meal (ground almonds), curd, honey and rose water. Fruit packs are great for adding radiance to the skin. They can also be applied daily. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Yoghurt or lemon juice can be added to the mixture. Apply it on the face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water. It not only adds a glow but also removes tan and softens the skin.

Multani mitti is said to clarify the skin and bring about a glow. Multani mitti is natural clay, which contains several minerals. It is of special benefit to oily skins since it helps to absorb oil and reduce oiliness from the skin's surface. It also tones, refines and tightens the pores, improving skin texture. It brightens the skin, leaving it smooth, soft and glowing. It can be combined with other ingredients to make a face pack and can easily be used at home.

Face packs play a vital role in skincare by completing the cleansing process, dissolving impurities, softening dead skin cells, removing them and adding a healthy glow.

Dry skin calls for a good massage as it benefits the body by bringing about metabolic and chemical changes and promoting both healing and general well-being. A massage with oil has been considered very important for body and hair care and general well-being since ancient times. It is now believed that a massage actually has an uplifting effect on the mind. We realise the benefits of massage with oil for the skin and hair, especially in winter, as it is a way of supplying the body with the emollients and nourishment that it needs.

In Ayurveda, sesame seed (til) oil is popular for massage. However, the Ayurvedic system also advocates the selection of oil according to the season. Olive, coconut and sunflower oils are said to be good during summer, while almond and mustard oil are good for winter. Sesame seed (til) oil is said to be good during all seasons. Sesame seed oil is light, free of odour and is easily absorbed by the skin. Ayurveda advocates it as the most balanced oil and therefore it suits all doshas. It is rich in nutrients and has healing properties too. Research has revealed that sesame seed actually has natural sunscreen properties of SPF 6. Rubbed on the skin, it can soothe sunburn. It is also rich in Vitamin E, minerals, protein and lecithin. Pure olive oil is popular for a body massage, mainly to soften the skin and to provide nourishment. It is particularly good for hair that is dandruff free. Olive oil contains many vitamins and minerals. It is also an antioxidant. An antioxidant helps to prevent oxidation or free radical damage and degeneration, caused by exposure to the sun and chemical pollutants. Like sesame seed and sunflower oils, olive oil can provide protection from the sun’s UV rays. Of course, the oil should be pure (extra virgin olive oil). Olive oil can also help to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin that gets disrupted by exposure to alkaline soaps, chlorinated water and chemical air pollutants. The action is so gentle that pure olive oil can be used to massage a baby’s tender skin. Olive oil has a healing effect on dry skin and also when there is flaking and sensitivity.

Almond oil is also a good massage oil and is particularly beneficial for very dry skin. It helps to relieve itching and soreness caused by dryness. It is reported to be soothing, healing, lubricating, softening, revitalising and nourishing. Almond oil is a little heavier than other oils. It is an excellent lubricant and keeps the hair healthy. It is rich in minerals, vitamins and proteins. In dry hair, the application of almond oil is said to be the best therapy for conditioning the hair. Almond oil is very nourishing for extremely dry hair. Castor oil is said to have hair darkening properties. While it will not turn white hair black, it will restore darkness to hair that has turned brown due to excessive sun exposure or protein deficiency. It is also useful in cases of hair damage. Pure coconut oil is most commonly used in India. It helps to improve hair texture and is said to promote growth. Oils can also be mixed with various other ingredients and applied to the hair. Warm the oil before the massage, especially in winter. During the massage, specific parts of the body can be given due attention according to specific problems. For example, for tension at the back of the neck, apply gentle stroking movements from the back of the head down to the neck and further on to the upper part of the spinal column, which helps in easing the tension.

