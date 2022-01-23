Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

At the peak of winter, tourists flock to the little state of Goa to walk on the shores and bask in the sun. Renowned for its pristine beaches, Goa’s vibrant markets and rich cultural heritage is visible in all its glory throughout the state. While North Goa is famous for its late-night parties and liveliness, South Goa is quite the opposite, known for its idyllic landscapes, exotic beaches and rich culture. For someone who is craving a laid-back holiday on the golden sands with the sound of the waves, the ocean breeze on your face and lesser tourists in sight, South Goa is the ideal destination.

We headed from Bengaluru to Goa via road and the journey took us about eight hours. As we crossed Karwar, the border between Karnataka and Goa, we were welcomed by the sweet ocean breeze and the sight of the shore. Our travel came to an end at Agonda beach but our journey had just begun. Having been to Goa multiple times in the past, we were keen on exploring offbeat locations. Little did we know that this journey would lead us into experiencing a piece of heaven.

Agonda’s Turtle Beach

Agonda beach is one of the three places in Goa that form the nesting grounds for the Olive Ridley sea turtles. The sand is white with lush green coconut and palm trees, the waters are as blue as can be and there are far fewer shacks than other touristy beaches in the South which makes Agonda an ideal place to stay.

We resided in an eco-cottage right on the shore with the view of the sea from our window.

Loud music and partying were not allowed at the cottage, we were also advised not to walk on the shore post-sunset so as to not disturb the turtles. The evening was a relaxed one with soft music in the background and the most remarkable scenery before us. While we did not spot any turtles during our stay due to the cyclone, we were very impressed by the little steps that were taken to ensure the turtles were not disturbed. Nearly all the sea-facing cottages seemed to have followed

the same guidelines.

The next morning was an early one, we witnessed the most beautiful sunrise as we took a long walk, experiencing the silence around us. On the far end of the beach, we slowly saw tourists coming in and tour companies offered water activities that you could sign yourself up for. We had a very different itinerary planned, travelling to Cabo de Rama beach, on the coast of Canacona.

Isolated grasslands @

Cabo de Rama

We were to travel to Cabo de Rama Fort but decided to take a detour and head to a restaurant we had heard so much about, what with the view of the azure sea. The journey to the restaurant was unlike any other, we crossed vast desolate grasslands that stretched for kilometres with nobody in sight. The grasslands are on top of a hill giving you a breathtaking view of the ocean. The view was unlike any other in Goa and one can easily spend hours on a quiet spot on the cliff gazing at the horizon. The beach was untouched, there were no shacks around and the waves were calm, surrounded by hills and coconut groves.

We were soon on our way to the restaurant, we had to stop our vehicles, do a trek, cross a little waterfall amidst lush green palm trees and meet the restaurant staff who offered to take us up. We were expecting a car or perhaps another long trek up the hill and were pleasantly surprised to see a buggy take us up to the restaurant. Our breakfast view could be compared to the views one would have in Phuket, Thailand. We sat there, mesmerised, asking ourselves, was this really Goa? Cabo de Rama left us feeling heady and excited to know what was up next. We headed towards the elusive Cola beach after our scrumptious vegan breakfast.

Mesmerising Cola

The beach is off the beaten track, set against forested hills. The path towards the beach is arduous and most people struggle to take their vehicles in. Cars with lower ground clearance can get stuck on the path, it is best to do your research and travel via a suitable vehicle. To avoid the hassle, we parked far up and trekked downward to Cola. There are log huts on the shore and sea-facing cottages. We took a raised glass cabin perched along a coconut grove with a clear view of the horizon and the hills. We thought Cabo de Rama was mind-blowing, but Cola had us surprised. There is a river, a lagoon and a beach. Some travellers were kayaking in the lagoon, some swimming and by sunset, there were fewer than a dozen tourists owing to the remoteness of the beach and the unpaved road. The tide was high even during the day and the volcanic boulders around made it difficult to swim in the waters but you can enter and play in the water with caution. It is advisable to do so during the day and refrain from going into the water at night as the tide is high and the waves can push you onto the rocks. We witnessed the most magical sunset from our eco resort’s balcony facing the vibrant skies and the ocean, while we were marvelling at the beauty of the sunset, a dolphin jumped out of the water! We shrieked with joy, it truly was the icing on the cake and there was no better way to end the day. We checked out of the resort the following day and I can say that the bumpy journey to get to Cola was worth it. We spent the next few days beach hopping starting from Benaulim, moving on to Colva, Varca and Betalbatim beach. While each shore had its own uniqueness and different aspects that we thoroughly loved, Cola had to be one of the best beaches that we have visited in South Goa.