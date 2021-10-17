Heavenly Honnavar

In today’s fast-paced world, Honnavar, a little coastal town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, is a treasured piece of tranquillity. Located 28 miles from Kumta, this port town is famous for its scenic beauty and simplicity. Going back in history, Honnavar has been a vital seaport, and several trade activities took place here.

Many dynasties have ruled this port town as it was rich in its antiquities and culture. The word ‘Honnavar’ is derived from Honnavare or Honnavari, a well-known plant there. The dance form Yakshagana is very famous here. The localities in Honnavar are warm and welcoming, their hospitality is exceptional and being around such people gives one the feeling of home. The people in Honnavar are very religious and worship different deities in different villages. Honnavar’s most precious and the reason for the survival of the local people is the river Sharavati. The people here worship the river for all the gains it has given them over the past centuries.

Pavinakurva hanging bridge

Pavinakurva is a village located in the north of Honnavar. A river named Badagani separates Pavinakurva from the mainland. As a result, locals have access to a suspension bridge to cross the river and return to their houses. Although there is a more extended road option, most residents prefer to take the suspension bridge to Honnavar town.

Lush green trees and plants surround it on the opposite side, and this suspension bridge resembles the Ram Jhula/Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh. It is built so that bikes and motorcycles can pass through but to stroll around sunset time is bliss. However, it might be tough to travel at night as there are no lights on the bridge.

Apsarakonda Beach

Located in the Apasarakonda village, this beach is one of the beautiful beaches one can come across. It is not a famous tourist destination, so it is less crowded. One can witness an enchanting sunrise here. Early mornings are the best time to visit as it looks like scenery that is painted. One can catch sight of fishermen far off on the beach doing their chores. Mornings are also best as the fishermen sell their fish and the place is filled with local people.

Ramthirtha

Located a few miles away from Honnavar, this is a large water tank that flows throughout the day. Local legend claims that Lord Rama shot his arrow on the rock, and the water flow hasn’t stopped since that day. That is why this place is named after him. It is not a major tourist destination; however, it has a very soothing environment.

Apsarakonda waterfalls

This is also known as the ‘pond of angels.’ Located just 5 km away from Honnavar, Apasarakonda is a village known for its beach and waterfalls. The Apsarakonda falls are translated as the pond of the divine nymphs, and it is as beautiful as the name promises. It is believed that the splendour of the waterfalls is so alluring that one is tempted to think it was the angels’ favourite bathing and relaxing site. One can hear the gush of water flowing from a distance, and the waterfall looks like pearls flowing down into the lake. The tourism department has taken measures to enhance the accessibility to this place by building a trail, and it is easy to reach the base of this waterfall. It is an isolated and very calm place to relax.