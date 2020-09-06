Home & beyond

People working in the travel and tourism industry are severely distressed, and that’s an understatement. We cannot change the past. But we can change the future.

Railways, airlines and many hotels have already taken admirable initiatives for the safety of guests and their own staff. As soon as travel opens up, it would be time to go out. The Government of India also has domestic tourism initiatives like the Swadesh Darshan. A good way would be to begin at home, with namma Karnataka.

Magnificent North

I can never speak enough about Hampi. And wouldn’t attempt either. On another occasion, while landing in Belagavi by air, I was blown over by the views of rolling hills and gentle meadows — green, lush and so stunningly landscaped. Reminded me of Shakespeare’s Cotswold, so richly fabled. Why is the beauty of this region not much written about? I still wonder.

Pattadakal, Badami and Aihole. Each a gem. Each unique in its architectural splendour, heritage and history. And that’s where I plan to head to at the first opportunity, to soak in the majesty of the Chalukyas.

That would still leave out many for the future. Vijayapura, Bidar to name only a few.

Seductive coast

I have wondered at the dolphins as they danced to the setting sun in the golden sea off the coast of Karwar, have driven through the surreal stretch between the sea on one side and a river on the other in Maravanthe, and have feasted on endless prawns all along the Karnataka coast. Do you want the touch of the divine? Head for Murudeshwar, and Udupi as the Karnataka coast is seductive, to say the least. Once its addiction gets into your bloodstream, you shall be drawn towards it like a person possessed. The Arabian Sea, capricious and benevolent in the same breath, embraces the sinuous rivers which first hop and skip, and then gush down the misty Western Ghats.

Heritage

Once I had sat on the rampart of a watchtower on the outskirts of Mangaluru, overlooking the lazy Gurupura River’s last saunter towards the sea, just yonder. What a sight from up there. The river flowing across. Just beyond the river and across a sliver of green on the other side, lies the openness of the Arabian Sea. It was only while coming down from the rampart that I realised I was all the while on a historical relic. The black-stone watchtower was built by Tipu Sultan in 1874, and bears his name — Sultan Battery.

History is woven in the very fabric of Karnataka. Sometimes you consciously go for it, like in Halebidu or Somanathapura, on other occasions, like the one happened to me near Mangaluru, you bump into history and relish the serendipity.

Nature & wildlife

It’s not for nothing that the top spot for the tiger population in the country is a friendly race between Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. And the race is so close that when a cub is born in any of their forests, it can potentially tilt the balance.

The rippling rivers, the majestic falls, the rustle of the jungles, take your pick and go for it. So many of such journeys are still vivid in my memory.

I distinctly remember the thrill of crossing the fast and shallow stream of Kaveri in a boat in Dubare at the foot of the Codava hills near the Buddhist monastic town of Kushalnagar. The Kaveri River there is like a frolicking village girl in her playful best. Once on the other side, I spent the whole day with elephants — some semi- wild, getting into the river with them to give them a good bath, rubbing their shoulders and trunk, trying to be their masseur in a spa.

And if adventure is your calling, raft down the rapids in Dandeli, trek through the translucent tracks of Kemmanagundi or climb up to Z Point in Chikmagalur or the rocks of Ramanagara.

Every nook of Karnataka lures. Shady banks of Paschima Vahini — the secluded section of Kaveri River — flows almost like a reticent teenager, just a few miles from Mysuru. The green waves of Kodava hills play hide-and-seek with the clouds and the mist. The sublime grace of the dancer sculpted at the Hoysaleswara Temple in Halebidu beckons every yearning visitor. There is a world to be discovered in Karnataka. Why wait to plan?