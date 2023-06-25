How to overcome internalised homophobia

Rakesh’s office colleagues brought him in with complaints of solitary behaviour, limited social engagement and steadily declining performance in the workplace. Rakesh, 22, who had recently relocated to a metropolis to begin his first job, said he felt uneasy around some “good-looking people”, which was the cause of his withdrawn behaviour. He received counselling and treatment for his anxiety problems because these were his main concerns. Despite an improvement in occupational functioning and somatic symptoms at later check-ups, the patient still didn’t seem to be at ease around his co-workers.

When pressed further, he began to describe how uncomfortable it made him feel when he was with some of his male co-workers. The patient lost his cool when the possibility of homosexual orientation was brought up, declaring, “Even if the universe ended he would still stay single rather than be accepted as a homosexual.” To alter these beliefs, Rakesh (name changed) requested medication.

The term homophobia or transphobia means a range of negative attitudes, behaviours and feelings towards people who are identified or perceived as homosexuals, transexuals or other LGBT individuals. A subsect of homophobia called ‘internalised homophobia’ is a condition where a non-heterosexual person develops negative social attitudes about self upon learning about their sexual orientation. This mostly arises as a result of the intrapsychic conflict between the desire and affection towards same-sex and the obligatory heterosexual role.

Many grow up in an environment where heterosexuality is considered the normal or superior trait, the rest being the abnormal or inferior variant. Because of this, these individuals unconsciously accept the anti-gay bias.

People are reluctant to discuss their non-heterosexual orientation for a variety of reasons, including the increasing frequency of incidents of violence and harassment against them, some fundamentalist faiths, preconceived notions about non-heterosexual people, and a lack of social support.

As Rakesh’s situation illustrates, living with “internalised homophobia” can have a variety of negative effects on a person’s mental health and well-being. They could experience mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, panic disorder, compulsive sexual behaviours or other obsessions, drug or alcohol addiction, or behavioural addictions, chronic stress and other issues with physical health. They may indicate decreased productivity or workplace absence. They may hide their orientation, and their relationships don’t bind well too. They might continue to be in an abusive situation or develop psychological abuse. They may show their disdain for LGBT people by making fun of them, verbally or physically abusing them, or even by creating laws that are against them.

The following are some strategies for overcoming this or assisting the loved one to get through this phase without incident:

The first stage is recognising internalised homophobia as a disorder and recognising the underlying causes of it.

Approaching specialists and asking for assistance with one’s physical and mental health problems.

Seeking assistance from friends, family, or even online forums.

(The author is a consultant psychiatrist.)