In the absence of a social net...

Human beings cannot survive without a social net. From an evolutionary perspective, a feeling of belongingness is necessary in social life for survival. When people are intentionally excluded from a group, the experience can cause undue psychological stress, leading to depression and suicidal ideation. The pandemic has brought mental health issues to the forefront again and with a potential epidemic looming over the horizon, we need more rigorous research on this subject to foster greater peer unity and prevent suicides.

Inclusion is essential for safety, physical well-being, reproductive success, and mental health. Being excluded can be stressful on a number of fronts and produce negative thoughts that can weaken the immune system and cause physical illnesses in the long run. As paradoxical as it may sound, belongingness is closely linked to our self-esteem. Belonging to a group defines our social identity, which is a significant component of our individual identity. Social identity is the image of yourself that emerges from the awareness that you belong to one or more groups, which are in turn characterised by their own values and characteristics.

Consequently, social exclusion is one of the most painful experiences anyone can go through. Marginalisation of an individual by a group or even being ignored by another individual can negatively affect their quality of life. If someone is ignored for a short duration, they can recover from the psychological effects. If the act is prolonged, the effect can turn chronic. Chronic exclusion causes chronic pain, which is associated with high levels of negative emotions and a generally grim prognosis.

The effect of social exclusion

Practically speaking, social exclusion is linked to the risk of unproductivity, poverty and further marginalisation. The social problems related to exclusion are important from sociological, psychological and economic points of view. Such experiences are commonplace and categories of people who are most vulnerable include single women, unemployed people, the disabled, and the homeless. Frankly, all of us undergo a lot of pain when we are excluded from a group. There are also periods in one’s life when one is more vulnerable to such experiences, especially adolescence. It is one of the most important periods for fostering and strengthening social relationships with our peer group. The need for a social identity is the most important need at this stage of life. Acceptance and popularity greatly play an important role at this stage. Exclusion by peers can make one feel unaccepted and creates intense negative feelings.

Social exclusion is a complex phenomenon and can be analysed by experts from different disciplines from different points of view, with many possible areas of convergence and divergence. By factoring in quantitative aspects based on neuroscience and qualitative ones based on psychology and sociology, we can deepen our understanding of the subject and come up with useful strategies to promote social inclusion.

