Jab we need

The second wave of Covid-19 has hit everyone hard with many people getting affected by the virus. Though the infectivity rates in pregnancy are the same as in the general population, there is no need to panic as less than 10% progress to severe illness. While the Covid-19 vaccine research and regulatory approvals are rapidly progressing, studies have shown that vaccination produces a great immune response in pregnant and lactating women with dual benefits to both the mother and the neonate. Countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have already been vaccinating their pregnant women and new mothers for some time now. With fears and concerns of the third wave looming large, it is a welcoming sign that vaccination in pregnant and lactating women in India is being addressed at about the right time.

Myth: It is not safe for a pregnant woman to visit a medical facility to seek advice.

Fact: It has been increasingly noted that there is a hesitancy on behalf of pregnant women to visit a healthcare facility. The use of double masking should ensure Covid safe precautions and women should not hold back their antenatal visits as there is a high probability of missing out on crucial checkups. Any Covid-like symptoms should be reported to the treating obstetrician and necessary testing/treatment initiated at the earliest.

Myth: Vaccine should not be taken by women wanting to have a baby.

Fact: Women should take the vaccine prior to planning a pregnancy and it should be 4 weeks from their second dose to ensure adequate immune response against Covid. There is no evidence that vaccine administration affects fertility or miscarriage rates.

Myth: Breastfeeding is not to be done if the mother is Covid positive.

Fact: A Covid positive mother can safely breastfeed her baby with appropriate double masking and sanitising her hands each time before doing so.

Myth: If a vaccine is taken unaware of the pregnancy, the baby will be affected.

Fact: The vaccine does not have any known teratogenic effects as per available evidence so far. Women who are vaccinated in this manner should not be advised to terminate the pregnancy based only on these criteria. However, it is better to avoid vaccination for now if the woman has missed her periods and those planning pregnancy can first take the vaccine and then plan pregnancy after 4 weeks from the last dose.

Myth: Covid vaccine impacts fertility.

Fact: Covid vaccine does not have any impact on fertility potential in various studies conducted so far. There is in fact, no data or evidence to support any link between female fertility and the vaccine.

Myth: It is not safe to get the vaccine during the menstrual cycle.

Fact: There is no physiological, endocrine or immunological basis for such a consideration. Women can receive the vaccine on any day of the menstrual cycle, even during menstruation. One may experience slight soreness or fever which is not associated with the menstrual cycle.

Myth: Lactating mothers should not take the vaccine.

Fact: Women can take the shot any time after delivery. Lately, with an increase in the number of cases of Covid infected pregnant mothers and problems faced by such women, many fertility clinics have been seeing pregnant and lactating women seeking advice on taking the vaccine fearing the deadly virus.

(The authors are senior consultants in foetal medicine.)