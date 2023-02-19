Kanji, the probiotic powerhouse

We must take full advantage of the beautiful winter light for our wellness. In addition to soaking it up, one easy method is to prepare a beverage known as kanji (pronounced as kaanji). No, we’re not referring to oat or ragi porridge; rather, we’re discussing an Indian probiotic beverage made by fermenting root vegetables that enhances digestive and overall health. Vegetables like carrots and beetroots, spices like chilli powder and yellow mustard powder, and some water make up the straightforward and essential ingredients for the earthy beverage. In North India, where winters are quite cold, it is quite relished.

These materials should be carefully combined in a glass jar or clay pot. After two to three days in the sun, you’re done! Drink a glass of the tangy beverage every day after breakfast and before lunch, and you’ll be well on your way to good health.

Good for the gut

The phrase “gut health” has become more common recently as more individuals have become aware of the significance of the gut microbiome to overall health. Our immune system is 70% housed in our gut. As a result, when the gut microbiome (the microorganisms in the intestines) is content, so is the body as a whole. According to Gurgaon-based nutritionist Arjita Singh, every aspect of our health, including digestion, metabolism, and even mental well-being, depends on the gut. Kanji is known to promote healthy bacteria in the gut. In turn, this promotes mental health, which helps with better decision-making and healthier eating practices. It’s a circle, she says. The beverage is energised with the energy of caffeine and is packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which also help to maintain amazing skin health.

According to Monika Manchanda, a culinary blogger, author, and consultant living in Bengaluru, the beverage also helps our bodies get ready for the next seasons. “In the bitterly harsh winters of the North, our bodies go through a lot and need to be prepared for summer and spring. Taking care of our gut health is one way to achieve this, and kanji does just that, she adds. “For this reason, it is produced more toward the conclusion (as opposed to the height) of the winter season before Holi. This is also the time when black carrots are in season,” she adds.

Pungent & piquant

The salty and tart drink, which takes some getting used to, will probably grow on you after a few sips. So the next time you’re out in the sun to soak in vitamin D, don’t forget to fuel your body with this miraculous winter beverage and watch nature’s magic unfold!