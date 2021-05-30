Key to Keto

In the past few years, there has been a lot of speculation around the dietary choices people have been experimenting with. With the rise of information on the internet about what to eat, how to eat, and when to eat, we have forgotten the basics of eating nutritious and simple foods. I myself have experimented with a lot of food principles and so-called “diets”. One of the most speculated and controversial “diets” if we call it one, is the Ketogenic diet or the Keto diet. Let’s try to understand what this diet is, how it works and if you should follow it?

The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet that in medicine is used mainly to treat hard-to-control epilepsy in children. This style of eating switches the body’s primary source of energy from glucose (carbohydrates/proteins/ fats in some cases) to ketones, which are a fat-based fuel source. Yes, the origin of this form of eating dates back to the early 19th century to control seizures among children. This is the most common argument presented by most to stop people from understanding the principles of how this process works. Dedicated followers of keto and its haters are two extreme ends of the spectrum. In fact, a large group of people who oppose the diet are the ones who have never given it a try. As with anything else, this is not a one-fit-all solution. For most people, it works in improving their overall health but certified supervision is always recommended.

Our food habits are primarily focused on carbohydrate-rich meals which provide us with energy in the form of glucose. Why does the body adjust to dieting if it has been primarily DNA-ed for a carb-rich diet? It is like switching from a petrol car to a diesel one. Unlike a car engine, our body is smart and can switch between the primary energy sources, and to your surprise, you are still producing ketones in your body despite officially being on keto. When you shift to the keto diet, the body only works on one fuel source at a time — glucose.

At any given time the body uses different fuel sources for different functions. Contrary to popular beliefs, ketone bodies can be produced during intense or excessive fasting (even during sleep). It’s the ratio and preferences which determine when we get into the state of deep ketosis or stay on a carbohydrate/protein-rich diet. Living on keto is not unnatural, we find it difficult to accept due to the high carb culture and the said financial constraints which come along with its specific dietary needs. The basic and most important principle to understand is to eat whole foods made at home. I have been eating brownies for breakfast for the longest time. They not only keep me full but because I use a lot of nutrition-rich foods like eggs, nuts, good fat sources, and sometimes fruits (yes consuming fruits on keto is possible but in the later stages) I don’t miss out on any food flavours. It only feels difficult in the beginning because it looks unrealistic to imagine eating food without any major carb source like chapati, rice, or bread. But all these changes are temporary. The body picks up fast and in just a few weeks cravings for starch and sweets disappear. If we educate ourselves well or work under a certified influence, it is possible to even enjoy pizzas and ice creams, maintain food purchase under a budget and reap the benefits of a keto lifestyle. Our bodies are way more complex than what the internet suggests so do not see any element or process in isolation. Here are some FAQs about keto:

If I don’t have epilepsy how would this benefit me?

There’s no doubt that the ketogenic diet became popular because of this medical experiment, however, this doesn’t mean this principle of eating didn’t exist before that. There have been pieces of evidence/instances that talk about fasting principles for optimal mental functioning (for a short period of time getting into deep ketosis) by renowned artists and scientists throughout history. From the early men till a couple of centuries ago, humans have sustained on meat, vegetables, and locally produced food items. Due to the low carbohydrate intake, it should also be no surprise that ketogenic diets are beneficial for insulin and glucose metabolism and can thus be used as an effective treatment for diabetes. The high-fat nature of the diet is very effective at increasing HDL cholesterol and lowering triglyceride levels. It also reduces blood glucose levels and thereby decreases inflammation. Overall, multiple types of research and evidence strongly suggest that at least periodic ketogenic dieting is not only safe but very healthy.

If I don’t want to lose weight why would I follow a ketogenic diet?

Losing weight is one of the benefits of a ketogenic lifestyle and not the only one. Personally, I have been practising keto for the past 3 years now and just like others I also started with the intention of losing those extra kilos. However, during the process, I experienced changes and benefits which influenced my food habits for good. As with many diets, on keto, you don’t starve you actually eat for the fullness. For me, one of the most important changes in particular which motivated me to sustain it for a long time is the relationship between my body, mind, and food. For a long time, I had certain sensitivities with some type of foods that I was not aware of. Because of the changes I made through keto which eventually improved inflammation and hormonal imbalances (especially insulin) in my body, I understood what were the comforts and benefits I was missing the entire time. Mental clarity, stable emotional health, an energised body, healthy skin, and most importantly a perspective towards food and life which was not imposed but experienced. Now I don’t eat out of guilt or calorie restriction, I eat only when I feel hungry for happiness and optimal level of absorption.

At the end of the day, no diet is perfect or the best, actually every diet is perfect and best if it fits within your lifestyle. Your food and food habits should make you happy and energised, if it provides mental, physical, and emotional stability that’s the one for you.

The ketogenic diet is one of the extreme changes to adapt in the beginning but if done right under the right supervision it can change the entire dynamics of how you might see the world. I never suggest keto as a lifelong commitment, given our surroundings it’s not sustainable but its core principles are. So, if not for long, try to do it for a while just to know a little bit more about yourself.