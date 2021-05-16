Lockdown stories from readers

We thank you for your overwhelming response to our Big Picture reader feedback initiative of May 2, 2021. It was heartwarming to read about your experiences during lockdowns and how you have dealt with the pandemic with resilience and fortitude. Thank you for sharing your stories with us. Below are three of the responses (in no particular order) that resonated with us the most.

RESPONSE 1

A space for everything

The early days of Covid-19 taught me to have a space for every need.

The one next to the kitchen, so I could relax and let everyone stroll in for meals, in their own Covid time.

Next, the bed next to my husband, who thinks he owns me with all his other worldly possessions. So, I let him think that....only, he knows now that this space isn’t my one and only!

My favourite place is the one vacated by my long-term tenant. He left me the view of the flowering Gulmohar, drooping Laburnums and wreath-covering ferns and Frangipani flowers, and in the distance, the Singapore Tech Park, which will come back to life.

The last expanse is the one above all these, the one that sustains us all; the heavenly one that sings lullabies to me and holds my hand gently...reminding me that this too shall pass.

Dedicated to my dad who I lost to Covid last year.

Mary Bhalla

RESPONSE 2

Writer's Block

I wrote a ton of stories every day but it had reduced relentlessly.

For many days, I traipsed around the house, wandering aimlessly. Every nerve in my body was filled with resilient restlessness.

Throughout the day, each time an odd story idea would call to mind, I'd assume a brooding attitude and speculate it skeptically. Then scrapping the idea, I'd go back to moping around the house again. I hadn't stepped outside for weeks. I was losing steam and I hadn't seen any incident that would ignite my creative spark and take my fancy. This new feeling of just being trapped in the lockdown was so unusual for me that I would just bang my head to the wall to release my frustration. But then I started going out in the mornings before dawn loomed over the city. I regularly sat on the terrace with my brother and promptly peeled sprouts. I felt better. I started observing things that happened down my street, and after peering out there interestedly, I even began to wonder why I needed the cable!

Then those streaks of inspiration became a complete woven story over the summer.

Medha Deshpande

RESPONSE 3

Hide-n-seek

"Amma and I are wearing masks that match!" said the first grader, while I examined his eyes. He had poor vision because of a retinal disorder, but that did not take away the gleam from his eyes while he spoke to me about the Donald Ducks on their masks. He even demonstrated the way to keep his thick glasses from fogging; making sure the mask fit well and the nose piece sat on the edge of the mask.

In awe of his resilience and enthusiasm, I asked, "Do you know why we must wear masks now?" His answer left me laughing and hopeful that maybe, we can get through this pandemic and live to see these intelligent innocent minds make the world a better place. He explained with confidence, "So that Corona can never find my nose and mouth, you see,

they are playing hide-n-seek."

Dr Maithri Arunkumar