Lose no sleep

Sleep has become one of the most undervalued aspects of our health today. This is ironic because sleep is something that impacts every aspect of our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. It is now known that sleep deprivation can weaken our mental health, causing us to become more susceptible to anxiety, stress, depression and negativity.

Historically, there has been an interest in sleep in all cultures. For instance, the Greeks believed that sleep was a middle state between life and death. The Greeks and the Romans had Gods of Sleep and the Egyptians had sleep temples where they could interpret their dreams. The Interpretation of Dreams by Sigmund Freud has been a best-seller ever since it was published in the 1900s.

The benefits of sleep

Studies have shown that adequate and good quality sleep can prevent the onset of many diseases such as cancer, dementia, heart attacks, stroke and diabetes. Along with this, sleep also increases immunity and helps us fight cold, flu and many viruses. Sleep also helps us live longer, sharpens our memory, balances metabolism, activates our happy hormones and increases our sense of well-being. Sleeping for 7-8 hours every night ensures that we are less likely to be depressed or suffer from anxiety. All these benefits are because when we sleep, the body repairs, restores and rejuvenates itself. Studies have also shown that quality sleep can also make us more creative.

Good for memory

Scientists have found that the deeper you sleep, the greater your capacity for learning and assimilating information once you wake up. This is because while we sleep, the neural networks in our brain (which are responsible for memory) are refreshed. Some networks (memories) are strengthened and some are eliminated. Hence our brains are fresh and alert. It is interesting to note that as we age, our quality of sleep decreases and so does our memory.

Healthy heart

Sleep is the time when the brain can calm down our nervous system. Studies have shown that even a little lack of sleep can increase our heart rate and blood pressure. This in turn can lead to problems like high blood pressure, hypertension, strokes, heart attacks and even heart failure.

Boosts metabolism

While we sleep, the brain strengthens its ability to control our impulses — which means our ability for self-control. The neural pathways between the part of the brain responsible for impulses and the part of the brain responsible for controlling these impulses are strengthened.

Therefore, the lesser we sleep, the less likely we are to be able to control our food cravings and hunger pangs.

In addition to this, lack of sleep brings an imbalance between the two hormones that control appetite: leptin and ghrelin. When this imbalance occurs, the sensations of hunger are triggered and the sensation of feeling full is suppressed. As a result, we end up overeating.

Effects on the reproductive system

Erratic sleep cycles are linked to abnormal menstrual cycles. This is the main cause of chances of infertility and also of suffering a miscarriage. This affects men as well, as those who have poor quality sleep have lower sperm count and deformed sperm.

Here’s how to form a better sleep pattern:

Be disciplined about the time you go to bed.

Be strict about sticking to your sleep schedule.

Ensure your surroundings are peaceful and avoid exposure to light before you want to sleep.

Keep your bedroom dark and quiet.

Keep your bedroom free from devices as their blue light stimulates the nervous system and increases alertness.

Avoid alcohol or caffeine before bedtime as these stimulate the nervous system and impair our ability to fall asleep.

Check your medication.

Always check the medication you are on as certain medicines can lead to daytime sleepiness and drowsiness which interferes with night sleep.

Manage sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnoea (snoring) and nightmares that reduce the quality of sleep. Consult your doctor if you suffer from any of these.

Take care of your mental health as disorders such as anxiety and depression can interfere with sleep as the mind and thoughts are too tumultuous for relaxation.

Make yoga a part of your life. The emphasis on mind-body awareness in yoga can help in controlling our thoughts, effectively calming us down to sleep better.

Yoga also helps in breathing deeper and with awareness, another aspect that lulls the mind and body to sleep. Studies have shown that over 55% of yoga practitioners gradually sleep better.