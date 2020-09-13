Nudge the ninjas

So we didn’t quite get to enjoy the mild spring sun and were suddenly pushed indoors under the current lockdown. Chin up and saunter on. Cue into the natural immunity boosters and happy gut herbs available in your kitchen and surroundings, that you can ingest and rev up to meet the challenge that 2020 throws at us every day.

C for cheer

Pack in the colourful bounty through rainbow colours on your plate. To balance the impact of free radical damage winging in through stress, pollution, junk foods, sun exposure...Vitamin C arrives as a cool champion. “It improves the absorption of iron in the body, reducing the risk of iron deficiency. Eat fresh and raw as ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) gets destroyed in heat, and is water-soluble. Cooking depletes the vitamin content as does oxidation of cut fruits and vegetables kept for a long period of time.” says Deepalekha Bhattacharjee, a dietitian based in Chennai.

Curative cordyceps

The exotic medicinal mushroom used in traditional Chinese and Tibetan medicine has long been the call of folk healers of Sikkim, for curing bronchitis, cough, cold, flu..in addition to other ailments. Says Deepalekha, “Dried cordyceps can be ground into a powder and used in small amounts on salads, or yoghurt or even brewed with tea along with cinnamon. Boiled on low flame for 10-15 mins, strain the concoction and drink when hot. Consume as directed by the physician.”

Go for Giloy

The ayurvedic root of immunity, though slightly atypical in taste, brings with it a rich source of warrior vitamins. Says nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla, based in Mumbai, “This herb aids your digestion, reduces inflammation and betters immunity. You can consume this in the best way as leaves, or powdered in water, or even mixed well in buttermilk.”

Go natural with jaggery

This great combination of jaggery and ginger powder shoots up your immunity treating cold and cough effectively, too. Tuck in as laddoos. “The gut- immune healing benefits of ginger, combined with the minerals and natural sugar content of jaggery are a great couple. You can have this as a nourishing fluid, chutney or even as a sweet dish,” says Karishma.

Glug it

Step up your fluid intake to nourish the gut and aid immunity. Says Karishma, “Have lime, turmeric powder and ginger powder in water; cinnamon in lukewarm water, lemon water; or apple cider vinegar in lukewarm water as these work wonders. Cinnamon can promote beneficial bacteria growth and discourage potentially bad strains. You can have it in tea, fruit stews, or simply mixed with water. ”

Drink away

Make this the best time to spotlight your skincare routine and get your complexion to glow like never before. Cue into the best ingestions for your skin in the morning and watch the suppleness flow into your cells. The goodness of home ingredients carries superb value, just like our grandmothers espoused. Says dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, “Have one teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach as it is a great start for good skin, great hair and better immunity. Store water in a copper bowl and make it your first ingestion as soon as you wake up. It works wonders.”