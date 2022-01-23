One for all: What women really want

We are at the beginning of another year, two years into a new decade. The year 2021 was supposed to be a post-Covid year. But now, in 2022, we are yet to see the end of this pandemic. So many things changed last year, but many things remained the same. In 2021, Covid continued to define India’s gender reality as existing gender divides became more entrenched. Last year, the country tumbled 28 places to rank 140 out of 156 countries in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report, becoming one of the worst performers in South Asia. Political empowerment slipped the most as women ministers declined from 23.1% in 2019 to 9.1% last year. India also lagged on the economic participation and opportunity indices. If the past appears gloomy, what does the future hold? What would this year change? We spoke to gender activists and feminists to find out what they wish for the most this year. “If you could have a wish list for the sort of change you wish to see this year in gender or feminism, what would that be? What would you most like to see realised this year?” we asked.

For Sangeeta Pillai, the founder of Masala Podcasts which breaks existing taboos around women and sexuality, this is the year that she would like to see shame being removed. “I would remove the sense of shame that we as South Asian women carry. Shame around sex, our bodies, around not being the good daughter, the good mother, the good sister. Shame around being unmarried or divorced or widowed. Shame around not having the right sort of job or body or relationship. Shame that keeps us from living our best lives.”

India was among the worst-performing countries in the Health and Survival Index of the WEF’s report, and women’s health is what Anukrti Upadhyay, 2021’s winner of the Sushila Devi Award, has on the top of her wish list. “There needs to be better access to medical facilities for women; respectful, humane treatment during pregnancy and childbirth, and attention to the health issues faced by older women. More mental health resources, more research on menstrual and menopausal health are required. For women’s health to get the focus it requires, structural changes are required in society and politics. Families need to prioritise women’s health; government and philanthropic institutions need to allocate more funds, and public and private employers need to encourage wellness,” she says.

Meanwhile, Rachita Sharma, the CEO of Girl Power Talk, is focusing on three aspects for this year: Increased understanding of feminism, more women in leadership roles, and equality for all genders. “I hope to see more women taking up leadership positions in the coming year. Gender representation is growing in the workforce, but we believe that change is not happening quickly enough.” A more empowered and gender-inclusive tech sector is high on Rachita’s list for this year.

And inclusivity is what Aekta Kapoor, the founder of eShe magazine is talking about as well. In 2021, Aekta launched the South Asia Union Summit Led by Women and the first-ever Indo-Pak Peace Summit, also led by women. This year, her gaze is focused not only on women but also on men. “I would like 2022 to be the year when we start looking at gender violence as a men’s issue and find ways to educate and humanise boys and make it harder for predators to get away with gender crimes,” she says.

Varsha Pillai, who is pursuing her PhD in Gender Advocacy in Digital Media, pointed out that last year saw a pushback on the agenda of women empowerment. “My wish list begins with realising the importance of having greater women representation at all political and lawmaking levels. The passing of the 50% reservation for women in the parliament would be a great start,” she says.

For Varsha, questioning internalised patriarchy, misogyny, and unconscious biases are part of her work’s focus this year. “My final wish is for all women across the world to be truly free.” Those are thoughts that Raga Olga D’Silva echoes too. The co-founder of Speaking Minds, author of Untold Lies, and a fiery advocate in the LGBTQ+ space, Raga wishes for 2022 to be the year for “all of us to be allowed to think freely, express our thoughts freely, without the fear of being cancelled.” There were incremental changes in LGBTQ+ equality last year, most notably with the Supreme Court Collegium recommending the elevation of openly gay advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court. But much remains to be done. “Allowing the communication of thoughts and opinions is critical, even if there is a difference of opinion. This is how the narratives change to create a balanced society,” Raga adds.

This year’s wish list is long, evocative, and compelling, from political empowerment to health to shedding unconscious biases to advocating freedom. Not just this year, but well into this decade, equality, respect, and understanding will remain the fulcrum of change.