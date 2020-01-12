Ruling hearts everywhere

'Song-Song' couple ruling hearts

One of the most popular South Korean television series that aired in 2016, it starred two stunning and refreshingly innocent-looking Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo in lead roles. A story of star-crossed lovers, it tells the tale of a soldier who falls hard for a surgeon. The romantic drama has been sold to over 32 countries and translated into more than 30 languages. Having received several awards, it has even been credited with boosting tourism in South Korea and is one of the few dramas that was intently followed in North Korea. The lead pair fell in love in real life and got married in 2017 much to fans' delight who had christened them the 'Song-Song' couple because of their shared surname. Unfortunately, last year, the couple announced that they were getting divorced, breaking many shipper hearts. Fans across the globe have been eagerly awaiting Season 2…let’s see if the new decade has some good news on that front!

Everyone’s crushing on BTS

'Bangtan Sonyeondan' or 'Beyond The Scene' is the seven-member Korean boy-band phenomenon who are rocking the world with their brand of music and slick choreography. Their songs tell stories the people wanted to hear, giving them that instant connect with their listeners! Famous for their song-writing style, their lyrics touch upon everything that matters to millennials and below -- teen troubles, love and break-ups and lots of individualism. They are the first Korean band to top the US Billboard 200, and since then, have broken several records. During their recent 'Love Yourself' World Tour, they became the first Asian band to sell out at the famed Wembley Stadium in the UK. Early last year, Indian fans of BTS trended the band's name for hours on Twitter in anticipation of videos of their global tour. A Facebook page who call themselves 'BTS Tamil Nadu Army' have also proudly clothed them in traditional dhotis!

Turkish delights

The Turkish Dizi – Diriliş: Ertuğrul is one of the most popular soap operas from Turkey today. This sweeping epic traces the heroic story of 13th century Turkish warrior Ertugrul Ghazi, the father of Osman who founded the Ottoman Empire. An edge-of-the-seat thriller, the soap is watched both for its plotline and its many eye-candies. Earlier, another Turkish Dizi, 'Magnificent Century', based on the life of Suleiman the Magnificent, the 10th Ottoman Sultan, was hugely followed. Since the time of its first airing, Magnificent Century has been sold to more than 100 countries and statistics estimate that the series has been viewed by more than 500 million people worldwide.