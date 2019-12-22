She walks on sunshine

Veena Baruah who is a sprightly 77 says she does a "lot of things". One phase of her life as high school teacher in Mumbai slipped into another about 18 years ago, when she plunged into modelling and auditioning for theatres. Coming to Bengaluru just seven years ago lost her some of those projects, yet got her involved in singing, dancing and alternative therapy to tackle her weak knees. "What is important in life is to never stagnate, otherwise, that is the end of life as you know it,” she says.

Today, other passions that loom large include knitting or ‘amigurumi’, a Japanese art of crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures, which she sells through her social media pages.

She is also fascinated with emotional concepts and keeping herself active by getting her hands deep into 'brain gym' and Ikigai, another Japanese concept that advocates finding a purpose for life every morning. Brain gym, on the other hand, is part of the Educational Kinesiology programme and teaches through movements such as cross-crawls, brain buttons and hook-ups. draws out learning, using movements such as cross-crawls, brain buttons and hook-ups. All of which help keep the steel-haired Baruah as sunny as she is.