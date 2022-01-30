Shining a light on Kotagiri

Nestled in a quiet spot, 18 miles away from its sister cities Ooty and Coonoor, flourishes the town of Kotagiri. Amidst the popularity and bustle of better-known tea estates, Kotagiri shines in quiet light. Not many people have had the chance to lose themselves in its small-world charm as it is lesser-known, often overshadowed by the popular destinations around. An approximately 45-minute drive from Ooty takes you far from the rigorous bustle of tourism to the quieter charms of plantation life in Kotagiri. One can tune in to the sounds of nature, go bird-watching, or savour the scenery from almost anywhere in this vast land. The vibrant gardens offer an immaculate view of the lush lofty peaks and unending green slopes of perfectly trimmed tea bushes. As we were welcomed into mother nature’s lap, we spotted our delightful abode for the coming days, surrounded by green.

Set on a hilltop, we chose to stay at a no-frills homestay that was located amid Kotagiri’s local biodiversity, making for a unique experience right in the middle of tea gardens and the dense Shola forest. The homestay, built in a secluded place off-the-grid, makes for an authentic experience while reflecting the calmness and serenity of its surroundings, and once used to be frequented by a popular Bollywood celebrity as it made for a near-perfect comfort zone to get over a heartbreak situation. There is a quiet peace and cosiness that hangs amidst the misty air and quiet rains. People often frequent Kotagiri to enjoy their time in solitude or to find solace in the valley’s peace, away from the trials and tribulations of modern life. A quick walk from our stay took us to a quaint stream that emerges out of a waterfall that adorns the hills. The place is often visited by wildlife where wild boars, bisons, deers, and sloth bears are frequently spotted. If you are lucky, you may also end up spotting a leopard! Once, as we returned to our room in the evening after a stroll, we met with a fully grown bison at an arm’s length. Seeing a massive wild animal as grown and hefty as the bison had set our fears ablaze. We were lucky for it to have considered going about its way. However, Kotagiri is not all that quiet and sombre if it is an adventure that you seek. As we made our way through the iridescent Shola forest, the glorious sight of Kotagiri amidst the crisp air had us pause in awe at the majesty of its sheer force. The mighty Catherine Falls towered over us, enveloping its surroundings in a cool spritz.

During our stay, we learned about a weekend township cropping up right across on another hilltop. It lay waste to the flourishing greenery, blemishing the natural beauty of once untouched land. The commercialisation of luxury tourism and urbanisation was beginning to grip the wildlife and foliage in Kotagiri right before us. Nature was being fiddled with, and wildlife deprived of their natural habitat, to make castles of stone amidst a paradise in jeopardy. It can be hard to derive beauty in Kotagiri’s still landscape which is now beginning to mire in the expanse of concrete.

A lesser explored town like Kotagiri presents to us nature in its most sacred and visceral form. It then becomes necessary to keep a check on private projects that threaten to topple the balance of Kotagiri’s biodiversity, should we wish to enjoy the limitless luxury of nature’s bounty. It is amid these ruminations, that we saw the sloth bear we spotted on one of our initial days in Kotagiri. Only this time, she stopped in her tracks confused, trying to find her way through the temporary barricades with her cubs nestled under her grip. In the years to come, when this township is up and running, when people lose out on this pristine view, and animals their home, we hope our sloth still finds its way back.