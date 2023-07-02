Shining the light on phototherapy

In recent years, the field of medicine has witnessed a remarkable advancement in an age-old natural resource — light. Light therapy, also known as phototherapy, has emerged as a promising treatment strategy for various conditions, ranging from mental health disorders to skin ailments. Phototherapy serves as a broad term encompassing various light-based treatments for medical conditions. Within phototherapy, several specific modalities exist.

Photobiomodulation (PBM) involves using specific wavelengths of light, such as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) or LED therapy, to stimulate cellular processes and promote healing. Photodynamic therapy (PDT) employs a combination of photosensitising agents and light to selectively destroy cancer cells or treat skin conditions. Furthermore, LLLT utilises low-intensity laser light to reduce pain, promote tissue repair, and aid musculoskeletal conditions nowadays. Each technique within phototherapy offers distinct benefits and applications in the realm of light-based therapeutic interventions. Light therapy involves exposure to specific wavelengths of light (consisting of photon particles) to stimulate healing and restore balance within the body. One of the most well-known applications of light therapy is in the treatment of mood disorders, such as depression.

Studies have shown that exposure to bright light, particularly in the morning, can effectively alleviate symptoms of depression and improve overall mood. Light therapy helps regulate the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter crucial in maintaining emotional balance. Beyond mental health, light therapy has shown promising results in the field of dermatology. Red light therapy has been found to stimulate collagen production, which can lead to improved skin elasticity and reduce signs of ageing. It has also demonstrated effectiveness in reducing inflammation associated with conditions like acne and rosacea. Blue light therapy has proven effective in targeting the bacteria responsible for acne breakouts, and providing a non-invasive alternative to traditional treatments. In recent years, light therapy has expanded its horizons and ventured into the realm of pain management. It may feel like a strange theory about how light interferes with our physiology. But knowingly and unknowingly all of us are experiencing many phenomena, particularly when it comes to the impact of different bulb colours on sleep. Blue light from night bulbs has been found to disrupt sleep, while red light has shown the potential in improving sleep quality. This is why individuals commonly referred to as “night owls” can often be seen using mobile phones or laptops late at night. The blue light emitted by these devices can interfere with their sleep patterns. In contrast, red light has a more favourable effect on sleep. It is evident that various types of light serve different purposes. Therefore, in the foreseeable future, there will likely be advancements besides the selection of light that is determining the appropriate dosage, duration, and other parameters for specific therapeutic treatments targeting various anomalies similar to today’s drug therapy.

Low-level laser therapy, a form of light therapy, has shown potential in reducing pain and inflammation, accelerating tissue repair, and promoting faster healing. This approach has been particularly beneficial for individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as arthritis, sports injuries, and fibromyalgia.

Light therapy researchers in the field of bio-stimulation are directing their efforts towards discovering potential cures for diseases that typically require prolonged drug therapies. Metabolic disorders, such as diabetes, obesity, and associated cardiovascular conditions, often necessitate long-term medication to prevent further complications. However, these medications can give rise to unwanted side effects. The focus of researchers in the field of light therapy lies in developing innovative approaches to effectively address metabolic disorders. These disorders, characterised by disrupted physiological processes, require careful management to maintain overall health.

(The author is a research scholar at BIT, Mesra, Ranchi.)