Spice spike woes

Doesn’t food look bare without herbs and spices? A sprig of curry leaves, freshly chopped coriander or mint, a smattering of star anise, cloves, cinnamon, pepper and bay leaves make the meal come alive and how!

As a kid, the whiff of our North Indian neighbour’s biryani and gravy dishes loaded with garam masala, kasuri methi and mint would come wafting through the windows. It would tease my taste buds and I would baulk to have mom’s bland, low-on-spice Tambrahm meals day in and day out, as cross-community culinary adaptations were uncommon then. So was eating out in fancy restaurants. But as a food critic, I got the opportunity to try out varied cuisines across the world which introduced me to international herbs and spices like thyme, rosemary, galangal, lemongrass, oregano, horseradish in wasabi and more before I realised having them constantly and in excess could be detrimental to the system. It is believed that spices generally boost immunity, curb hunger, improve digestion, aid metabolism and accelerate weight loss but continuous consumption and overdose can generate acid reflux, piles, heartburn and stomach burn.

Thyme, turmeric, oregano and cinnamon derive their flavours from compounds which are mostly harmful in concentrated measures. It is a lesser-known fact that though spices are beneficial and can be had throughout the year, each has its own season of optimum goodness and should be consumed in accordance.

Summer spices

According to Dr Khusbhoo Garodia, nutritionist stress management expert, “Fennel is ideal for summer as it is a cooling spice which guards you against heat. Consuming cardamom helps in lowering body heat that eventually makes you feel cool and energised, while eating coriander encourages sweating.” Coriander is also known to relieve fever or high body temperature via its diaphoretic properties, which induces perspiration and reduces the inner body temperature. Dr Garodia further adds, “Drinking fenugreek seed tea or its water during summer days help you stay cool and refreshed. Adding cumin powder to a glass of buttermilk is also a coolant.” Limit intake of ajwain or carom seeds for it can increase body temperature, cause indigestion and loose motions.

Monsoon & winter precautions

“Most natural spices are great to be taken during monsoons and winter when our body naturally craves warm and hot foods. Ajwain is a warm spice, that can raise your temperature and augment your metabolism in inclement weather. Herbal teas, soups, broths, cooked and grilled salads, khichdi, and cooked meals are great food combinations that can be spiced up for health benefits,” advocates Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director & CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre, Mulshi Lake, Pune. Indulging in summer spices should be minimised to avert uneasiness or indigestion. Too much fennel causes bloating and for those suffering from respiratory problems it can trigger asthma.

As the digestive system is already delicate in the rainy seasons, it is best to keep away from fried and spicy food to avoid saddling the digestive tract. “Include carminative spices like cumin, aniseed, and ajwain to improve digestion. Steam or lightly sauté leafy veggies,” suggests Mumbai-based independent nutritionist Vidula Desai.

Never on an empty tummy

Spices can only be a part of our diet but they are often mistaken as a cure for various diseases. Combinations of herbs, spices and other foods we eat contribute to delivering health benefits.

Spices like cinnamon can disorient your system and excess intake can cause an allergy leading to mouth sores and itching of the mouth’s inner tissues. Excessive ingestion of black pepper, especially as first thing in the morning, can alter the gut biome causing allergies and reactions to certain medicines.

“Though spices are recommended as immunity boosters, they should always be taken in moderation. It is widely and incorrectly believed that taking spices before anything in the morning is good for weight loss. Certain spices should never be taken on an empty stomach since they can cause inflammation or burning sensation in the stomach,” warns Desai.

Spice shots & pills

Dr Kutteri recommends using concentrated spices sparingly, “A concentrated form of these spices in the form of apothecary shots, herbal decoction or concoctions may be recommended in treating an acute condition such as common flu, cold, fever, headache, gut issues, diarrhoea, gastritis, or kidney stones. One must be careful not to overdose the body with spices though they are natural.”

Sports dietician and celebrity fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar quashed the fad of taking spice shots at the peep of day. Through her FB post, she advised: “Do not take spice shots. Spices have lots of benefits but if not used in time-tested ways, it can lead to more harm than good. Use them in cooking in the right amounts, sequence, and combination. Too many spices can cause acne, bloating and missed periods. Too little can impact skin health.”