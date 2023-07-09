That shroom boom

It is more than just the fancy fungi notching in high prices, in truffles, morels, enoki and more. Mushrooms are the toast of skincare town, going way beyond that portobello patty you devour in your burger and the porcini ice cream that you just tried at a high-brow café. Packed with antioxidants, the shrooms are being championed as the skin superheroes.

Glow-a-thon

Skincare research conducted in 2017 reveals the presence of two ninja antioxidants — ergothioneine and glutathione — in mushrooms. If you are busy trying to slow down your ageing process, the latter would sound familiar. Glutathione is being billed as a skin saviour, as a fine-line combatter and a complexion energiser. “Certain species of mushrooms contain these antioxidants. Glutathione is used as an antioxidant in many skincare essentials. It works best orally for optimum benefit. There is inadequate research to support the role of glutathione ingested from mushrooms. Notwithstanding, mushrooms as a food ingredient do bring in super skin-boosting benefits. They are rich in nutrients like Vitamin B, selenium, copper, magnesium and dietary fibre, and pack in a fair amount of Vitamin D on sun exposure. The anti-inflammatory properties rejuvenate the skin cells, saving them from free radical impact. Kojic acid derived from mushrooms is also a popular lightening and brightening ingredient in skincare products. In addition, mushrooms also bring with them polysaccharides that are useful in skin hydration,” says dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Founder & Medical Director at Yavana Aesthetics Clinic. Mock meat eaters rejoice as the mushroom is the newly crowned skin king. Move aside uneven, dry skin tone if you are a mushroom muncher. The cordyceps variety is tagged for anti-inflammatory function and snow mushrooms work quietly as the mega hydrators.

There are over 15,000 varieties of the fungus. Which ones are the superstars and is it better to eat them than squeeze them out for their goodness on the skin? Says Dr Anand Toshniwal, Director of Aesthetic Aura Skin & Hair Clinic, “Reishi, shiitake, chaga, and tremella form the top crop. Shiitake carries kojic acid, which helps lighten the skin and minimise the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The beta-glucans in shiitake build and hydrate the skin’s natural barrier. Essentially the topical application and dietary ingestion of mushrooms can have skin and general health advantages. Topical use of mushroom extracts in skincare products can give targeted skin advantages such as inflammation reduction, improved hydration, and collagen formation. Consuming mushrooms in your diet, on the other hand, can provide overall health benefits for your skin and body, such as antioxidants, improved digestion, and immune system support.”

Power up

Mushrooms have been used for years to preserve a youthful appearance and to counter the effects of chronic stress on the skin. In the collagen and elastin booster drive, remember to keep track of your bio-individual allergies. As some of us may be allergic to mushrooms, performing a patch test is best before you start on the mushroom application. Apply a tiny quantity to a small area of your skin and wait 24-48 hours to observe whether you have any allergic reactions or skin irritations. While it is a good idea to include serums and creams first into your vanity caddy, often eating the mushrooms works better than simple application. “Mushrooms are always included in skincare with other ingredients. They team up wonderfully with most active ingredients so a combination with vitamin C — also an antioxidant — is more potent,” adds Dr Madhuri. “But if you have skin conditions including acne, eczema, and rosacea, opt for dermatologist-guided skincare and medications along with lifestyle changes. You can add mushrooms to your skincare routine as an added hydrating ingredient to support the treatment.” “The inclusion of vitamin C can aid in the absorption of mushroom extracts into the skin, allowing for more effective delivery of the benefits,” shares Dr Anand. Which is the best way to introduce mushroom skincare into your daily routine? “You can use a mushroom-infused serum that contains extracts from mushrooms like reishi, shiitake, or chaga. After cleaning and toning, use the moisturising serum,” adds Dr Anand. Make room for the shroom in your beauty care!