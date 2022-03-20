The last meal plan

There are so many different opinions on the last meal of the day that it leaves many of us confused. Dinner is an essential meal as all others and it is never good to skip or miss any meal. Our body has its own set of daily requirements with respect to calories and all nutrients which have to be spread throughout the day in main meals and snacks evenly. Metabolism is well-maintained if we spread the meals evenly across the day.

Many of us wonder as to what’s the ideal time for dinner? Well, the right answer to this is: the earlier the better. Humans benefit a great deal if they allow their bodies to follow the circadian rhythm or body clock that is inbuilt.

Studies have shown that it can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes, help lower blood pressure, and help improve inflammatory processes in PCOS, rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel disease etc. It has many health benefits such as weight loss, efficient metabolism, better energy levels, endurance, improved digestion and immunity. If having early dinners does not fit into your work-life schedule, then the next best thing you can do is have it as early as possible. New studies show that delayed dinners put a lot of stress on our digestive and heart systems.

Ideally, dinner should be over at least 2-3 hours before tucking into bed. This allows time for digestion and doesn’t cause acidity as well. An early dinner combined with a post-meal light walk also helps ensure that your sleep quality is better. In our busy lifestyles, most people rush through breakfast and lunch which leaves them yearning for a larger meal at night which can cause difficulties in glucose and fat metabolism, even in the young population, thereby increasing the risk of poor heart and digestive health.

How to plan your dinner?

A dinner meal should have the right balance of carbs, protein and fibre. Oil and spices used in the last meal of the day can be minimal to avoid gastric discomfort at bedtime. Simple foods like roti, dal, sabzi, whole wheat pasta with veggies, khichdi with veggies, oats with fruit and nuts, besan ka cheelas with raitha, brown rice, dal and palya, all make for a good dinner meal provided portion sizes are well controlled.

Portion sizes: This varies from person to person and more so in individuals who are on strict weight-loss diets. Care must be taken not to eat too much as it can cause indigestion and bloating at night. The best way to watch your meal portion is to maintain the healthy plate diagram rule where 1/4th of your plate is complex carbs, 1/4th lean protein and half the plate with vegetables.

Advice for expectant moms: Dinners for everyone follows the same rule of earlier the better. In pregnancy, digestion is already slowed down due to progesterone hormone effects and moms-to-be would benefit greatly if they finished eating earlier. Particularly in the last trimester, this also helps control acidity.

Advice for diabetic patients: They should always have the same scheduled meal timings to maintain insulin function and prevent sudden dips and surges in sugar levels. Consistent dinner timings help control the next day’s fasting values too.

Advice for heart patients: Heart health is greatly affected by late dinners. Additionally, consuming a very large meal throws your metabolism off track and puts a lot of stress on the cardiac system. Late dinners cause a steady increase in blood pressure, sugars and over a period increase in weight leading to a higher body mass index: all together causing a high risk for heart damage. When we eat and what we eat is equally important for all people with cardiac issues. Care must be taken not to have greasy fried foods for dinner and to ensure that the meal is light, wholesome and also easy to digest. Here are some meal ideas for dinner for various age groups:

Kids-friendly diet

Healthy wraps with a stuffing of paneer or chicken with assorted veggies.

Methi roti + carrot and matar sabzi, moong dal and curd.

Mix veg pulao with a side of paneer or chicken stir fry.

Paneer veggie tikkis with a millet noodle soup.

Hummus veggie sandwiches.

For expectant moms & new moms

A bowl of palak or chicken soup and multigrain toast.

Moong dal khichdi with a side of bhindi raitha and gourd sabzi.

Missi rotis + palak raitha and beans carrot sabzi.

Wheat dosa + amaranth sambar and buttermilk.

Rice + dal + beans sabzi and cucumber raitha.

Diabetic & heart-healthy diet

Whole wheat rotis + assorted greens sabzi and light dal soup.

Palak brown rice + onion tomato coriander raitha and a boiled egg white.

Coriander chicken clear soup + hummus and cucumber roti rolls.

Ragi roti + soppu sambar + a plate of tomato lettuce cucumber salad.

Daliya with mixed veg upma + an egg white boiled.

(The author is the chief clinical nutritionist with a leading chain of hospitals in Bengaluru.)