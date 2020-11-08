The poise in a pause

As women age, menopause is one factor they deal with. Menopause is nothing but the stoppage of monthly periods. During this period women go through a variety of changes in their physical appearance sometimes, hormonal changes, and mental changes. This natural transitional phase though can get tough for some.

In some women, menopause becomes a period of isolation and frustration. Unfortunately, not everyone understands what a woman goes through making it more difficult sometimes leading to depression and anxiety. Menopause generally occurs 12 months after a woman’s last period. The 5-10 year period before menopause is called perimenopause. During this phase, a woman’s estrogen

levels start dropping. During menopause, depletion of estrogen takes place leading to hormonal and biochemical fluctuations causing changes in the brain and nervous system.

With the depletion of estrogen, women tend to face physical symptoms like fatigue, night sweats, insomnia, hot flashes, memory loss, and tension causing a great deal of emotional distress. Mood swings are very common in menopause. There is a higher chance of irritability, sadness, lack of motivation, aggression, problems focusing and concentrating, stress, and depression. There is also a chance for women to experience relapses or changes in symptoms of pre-existing mental illness. Although clinical trials are yet to prove any connection between depression and menopause, it is normal for women to have extreme feelings of happiness and sadness. However, research suggests that women who experienced extreme anxiety during their PMS tend to feel similarly during menopause, and women who had pre-existing mental illness issues were vulnerable as well.

All these changes in a woman’s health are almost unavoidable therefore making it all the more important for women to take care of their physical and mental health. This can be done quite effectively by:

Getting enough sleep: Sleep plays a crucial role in the overall well-being in any person’s life. It is important to get adequate rest for your body and brain to function effectively.

Relax the mind & body: Any form of meditation or yoga or massages will immediately help in relaxing the muscles. This reduces stress and encourages good sleep.

Exercise: Keeping oneself physically fit instantly makes it one less thing to worry about. 30 minutes of exercise, 5 days a week boosts one’s energy and mood. Exercise doesn’t necessarily mean heavyweights and gyms, taking the time to cycle or hike also does the job perfectly well.

Balanced diet: A diet that comprises a good balance of whole grains, vegetables, and fruits helps in ensuring that you get all the nutrients your body needs.

Quit smoking: Women who smoke experience a higher chance of going through depression during menopause as compared to those who don’t.

Support: Support from family, friends, and loved ones is always important in anyone’s journey. During this period, it is important that women know that there is always someone that they can turn to at any time. There are many menopausal help groups to give support.

Meet your doctor: Last but not the least, your doctor is the best person to smoothen your path towards menopause. This age group is especially vulnerable to a few diseases which have to be screened. At the same time, your doctor will advise the required supplements specific for menopausal age. These emotional issues that women go through can be clinically judged and treated through prescription of medicines like anti-depressants, low-dose estrogen replacement therapy, and traditional talk therapy. Clinical depression during menopause is treatable and is definitely not an incurable disease. With the right kind of attention and care from the doctor and their close ones, it is possible to relieve symptoms and provide strategies to cope with the change.

(The author is a consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist.)