The tequila & tonic takeover

You say tequila. They hear shots. But that’s so 2000s! Consumers today are open to experimenting and one of the most popular trends that has emerged from experimentation is tequila and tonic. Tequila, a drink that was typically brought in during the middle of the party and poured down the throat has now become more nuanced and matured. The combination of tequila and tonic has gained immense popularity in recent years, becoming more than just a passing trend in the Indian market.

Factors driving the trend

One of the reasons behind the sustained appeal of tequila and tonic is the evolution of the preferences among Indian consumers. In the past, choices were limited to traditional options. However, with the rise of mixology and the increasing curiosity of consumers to explore new flavours, tequila has emerged as an exciting alternative. The distinct taste of tequila, especially the ones like Jose Cuervo Reposado, which is 100 per cent derived from the blue agave plant, coupled with the bitter and slightly sweet notes of tonic water, creates a delightful balance that is both refreshing and invigorating.

The rise of tequila and tonic is not just limited to the alcobev industry; it also reflects a broader cultural shift in how people perceive and consume spirits. As per the Fortune Business Insight report, the global tequila market is expected to grow from USD 10.43 Billion in 2022 to USD 15.57 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.89% in the forecast period.

The same also reflects in the growth of tequila in the Indian market. The introduction of premium tequila brands into the Indian market has further fuelled the popularity of tequila and tonic. For instance, the 250-year-old brand Jose Cuervo, which is also the global leader in the tequila industry, has been available in India only for the past decade.

In terms of cultural appeal, tequila has strong ties to Mexican heritage and is deeply ingrained in the country’s traditions. This cultural association adds an element of storytelling and authenticity to the drinking experience. Tequila’s rich history, craftsmanship, and the agave-growing regions of Mexico create an aura of mystique and allure, further enhancing its appeal among consumers. A little-known fact — like real ‘champagne’ is made only in a certain district in France, real ‘tequila’ can only be made in certain districts in Mexico. Brands like Jose Cuervo, Maestro Dobel and 1800, which are now available in India are made in these specific regions. Their products have a unique taste and can be savoured instead of just being gulped down.

Mixologists and bartenders have also played a vital role in popularising the tequila and tonic combination. They have been experimenting with different ingredients and flavours to create innovative tequila and tonic-based cocktails that go beyond the classic recipe. By incorporating citrus fruits, herbs, and spices, they add layers of complexity and depth to the drink, appealing to a wide range of palates. This creativity and versatility contribute to the sustained interest and demand for tequila and tonic in the Indian market.

Indian consumers are increasingly seeking unique and sophisticated drinking experiences, and tequila and tonic offer just that. The combination embodies a sense of elegance and refinement, making it a preferred choice for those who want to elevate their cocktail experience.

While the tequila and tonic trend has already made a significant impact in the Indian market, its future prospects are promising. The increasing interest in mixology and the growing curiosity of consumers to explore new flavour experiences provide a solid foundation for the continued popularity of tequila and tonic.

(The author is the MD of a leading alcobev company specialising in the sales and marketing of alcoholic beverages in India.)