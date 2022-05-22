The unique Isle of Wight

“Another super dinosaur footprint found at the Dinosaur Isle,” a social media post popped up. Digging further, I found an island called the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England, in the English Channel. A land where dinosaurs walked 125 million years ago, the island is now a hotspot for dinosaur fossils — however, its landscape platters more elements than it promises. Satiating the greed of every traveller — from swimmers, seafarers and foodies to fossil hunters and nature lovers, it keeps all ages entertained.

Sandown & Yaverland

Sandown, a seaside town on the island’s southeast coast offers vigour and thrill. Its finest family beach tempts you to swim in its clean water, build sandcastles, and gorge on salt and vinegar laded fish and chips. Above the beach stands the Dinosaur Isle museum resembling the shape of a flying reptile’s head. Walking through the museum’s gallery, the roar of an animatronic dinosaur may startle you but the robotic dinosaur is fun to interact with. A few minutes from there, you might be astonished to find million-year-old fossils at Yaverland beach. Studded with red cliffs in its background, Yaverland runs between Sandown and the white cliffs of Culver. For thrill-seekers, Yaverland is a hub for sailing, windsurfing, jet skiing and canoeing while its Redcliff bewitches wildlife lovers with sights of butterflies and peregrine falcons.

Ventnor & Steephill Cove

Ventnor beach on the island’s southern coast dazzles with golden sand and fine red shingles, offering a sub-tropical warmth. The beach, with vibrant cafes and restaurants, thumps with energy. Relax in vintage beach huts or soak the sun on deckchairs while the Ventnor Park and Botanical Garden, with rare exotic plants, render cool shady spots. But to ditch the town’s hustle, I followed a trail heading southwest. Soon I was walking with the bright turquoise sea on one side and vistas of floral grasslands with wild rabbits running on the other. The coastal path engraves secretive wooden stair passages steeply leading to the rocky shores. If you’re a fan of rockpooling, look out for hidden crabs, green-red seaweeds and live conical shells stuck to the rocks. Low tides often expose fascinating sea creatures there. The coastal path ended at a pristine fishing village, Steephill Cove, whose beach is rated among the top ones in the UK. Inside cosy beach shacks, savour fresh crabs, lobster and mackerel caught by the local fishers and stay in the boathouse, fishers’ cottages to experience their unique lifestyle.

Priory Bay

On the island’s northeast coast, Priory Bay endows a 600 m shoreline with 7.5 acres of woodland stretching at its background. People charter sailing boats from Portsmouth (the nearest harbour to the isle) to reach the bay directly. But I hiked through the woodlots, spotting elusive red squirrels and tiny colourful birds, to reach its gleaming beach. Its shallow rocky beach is unsuitable for swimming but perfect for splashing and kayaking.