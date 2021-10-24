Tiramisu screams pick me up!

Who doesn’t want to have their daily dose of caffeine and eat it too? Look

no further than the queen of desserts, Tiramisu. Originating from the historic town of Treviso in northern Italy, Tiramisu has conquered the dessert world. Tiremi su in the local dialect literally translates to “pick me up”. One of the stories of its origin traces back to a crafty “pleasure house” owner whipping this coffee spiked dessert for the gentlemen to reinvigorate them and solve any problems in performing their conjugal duties upon return to their wives.

The more plausible origin is that of the restaurant La Beccherie in Treviso adding Tiramisu to their menu in the 1960s. The classic version is a perfect combination of farm-fresh egg yolks, cream, coffee, cocoa and Savoiardi, a type of dry ladyfinger biscuit.

An early iteration of Tiramisu is believed to have been called Sbatudin literally means shake me, which was an energy drink made with egg yolks and sugar, called the lover’s potion, recommended for newlyweds.

In the 1980s Tiramisu was made popular by chefs in New York’s Italian restaurants and from there the modern-day adaptations began to conquer dessert menus around the globe.

The simplicity of putting it together combined with its unique flavour makes Tiramisu a must-have for any dinner party. Even though modern versions have alcohol in the recipe, the traditionalists would not use any alcohol at all. The freshness of eggs is of utmost importance, so is the quality of mascarpone cheese, coffee extract and cocoa. Ideally, Tiramisu would be made the day before and refrigerated for the flavour to develop overnight.

Ingredients

Tiramisu mousse

1 kg Mascarpone cheese

190 ml fresh cream

205 gm egg yolk

235+35 gm sugar

180 ml water

315 gm egg whites

10 gm gelatin

25 gm cocoa powder

Soaking liquid

250 ml Espresso coffee (or coffee extract )

100 ml sugar syrup

50 ml Kahlua (any coffee flavoured liqueur..optional )

1 kg Savoiardi (ladyfinger biscuits)

Method

Mix mascarpone and cream till it is smooth and set aside. Whisk egg yolks until double volume in an electric mixer with the whisk attachment. Mix and heat up 235 gm sugar and 180 ml water in a heavy bottom pan to 118 c (softball stage of sugar), add gelatin (softened in cold water if using gelatin sheets) and whisk well.

Add the hot sugar mix in a gentle stream to the whisking egg yolks and keep whisking till the mixture reaches room temperature. Fold into the mascarpone mix and set aside. Whisk all the egg whites and 35 gm sugar till soft peak stage (fluffy meringue) and fold in gently without deflating the mixture.

Assembly

You could set the Tiramisu in individual moulds or even in a nice Martini glass. To make a party size Tiramisu cake, layer in a rectangular pyrex dish 2 inches deep. Soak Savoiardi biscuits for five seconds each in the Tiramisu soaking liquid and layer the bottom of the dish. For the next layer, pour half of the Tiramisu mousse mix. Sprinkle half of the cocoa powder onto the layer. Place another layer of coffee-soaked Savoiardi biscuits on top.

Finish with a layer of Tiramisu mousse and refrigerate overnight. Tiramisu develops its best flavour when rested in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. You could unmould the Tiramisu onto a plate to serve or leave it in the dish itself. Dust with the rest of the cocoa powder just before serving. Make sure you burn off the extra calories by doing your daily preferred “workout” routine!

(The author is a chef based in Brisbane, Australia. An exponent of regional Italian cuisine, he’s from the class of ‘94 IHM Kovalam and loves playing with fire. He’s an avid permaculture gardener and Border Collie whisperer.)