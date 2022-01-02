Warmth of yoga

With the nip in the air settling in, and joints snapping as we move around, it is time to keep those limbs moving fluidly. Practising yoga brings in better flexibility and makes mobility easier. “As seasons change, our body also experiences a variety of changes causing uneasiness at time,” says Kaavita Das, yoga expert, aerialist, danseuse, and creative movement therapy facilitator. She suggests asanas to keep your body warm as winter kicks in with full force.

Uttanasana

This simple stretch is a body warmth-builder. The gentle hug you give yourself calms and soothes the body, generating heat. If physical and mental exhaustion gets the better of you during the day, embrace this posture for instant relaxation and warmth. From raised hands pose (UrdhvaHastasana) with the arms reaching overhead, sweep your arms down on either side of your body to come into a forward fold from your hips. This is often called a Swan Dive. Bring your fingertips in line with the toes. Press your palms flat on the mat. You can use blocks under your hands here if they don’t reach the floor. Micro bend the knees so that they are not locked. Engage your quadriceps muscles and draw them up. The more you use your quads, the more the hamstrings will open. Bring your weight a little bit forward onto the balls of your feet, with hips staying over ankles. Let your head hang. To come up, inhale and place your hands onto your hips. Press your tailbone down and contract your abdominal muscles as you rise up slowly.

Kumbhakasana

Get down on all fours at full stretch for an ideal plank workout. Planks are a great exercise for people who lead a sedentary lifestyle. Performing them for a few minutes a day boosts metabolism through the day and night. Hold this pose for a minute or more and let the warmth surge through your body. From Balasana, stretch the arms forward, come onto hands and knees, tuck the toes while keeping the feet together. Inhale, and on an exhalation bring the body forward, the shoulders directly above the wrists as the legs straighten and form a straight line from heels to shoulders. Hold and breathe. Be mindful that wrists are directly below the shoulders. Be careful not to collapse between the shoulder blades.

Navasana

While this asana strengthens your abdominal area and hip flexors, it is the maintaining of balance that stimulates the body and generates heat within. It also ends up reducing tension and deeply relaxes you. Sit on the floor with your legs straight in front of you. Press your hands on the floor a little behind your hips. Lift through the top of the sternum and lean back slightly, making sure your back doesn’t round. Balance your weight on the tripod of your sitting bones and tailbone. Exhale and bend your knees, then lift your thighs so they are angled about 45 degrees above the floor, with your knees still bent. If possible, slowly straighten your knees, raising the tips of your toes slightly above the level of your eyes. If that is not possible, keep your knees bent, your shins parallel to the floor. Keeping your heart open and your spine long, draw your shoulders back and extend both arms forward alongside the legs, parallel to the floor, with your palms facing in. Try to keep your lower belly flat and firm, but not hard and thick. Point your toes or flex through your heels, and breathe. Try to stay in the pose for 10 to 20 seconds, slowly increasing it to a minute

Setu Bandha asana

In Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, the pose you make with your body uses all your limbs to create a bridge. This stalwart backbend can be performed restoratively or dynamically — as a resting pose or a strength builder. It will allow you to gain the deep emotional and physical benefits of opening up your chest and thoracic spine.

Lie on your back in the centre of your mat with your knees bent, your legs and feet parallel and hip-distance apart. Move your feet closer to your buttocks. Press down firmly through both of your feet and inhale to raise your hips, lifting from the pubic bone rather than the navel. Clasp your hands under your back on the floor. Broaden your collarbones and get on top of your shoulders. Firm the outer shins and roll your upper thighs inward. Press down firmly through your heels and lift the back of your thighs and the bottom of your buttocks even higher while keeping the thighs parallel. To finish, exhale, release your hands, and lower to the floor. Allow your back to rest in a neutral state.