When you’re intolerant...

A few years ago a cricketer was sitting across the table in my counselling room diligently listening and making notes as I went through his genetic reports trying to interpret what his gene markers say about him. He was intrigued by the fact that a simple saliva sample can give so much of an in-depth insight into his health and fitness condition. It was at that time that one of the markers in the report left him perplexed and even left his parents in doubt about the authenticity of the test and report.

It came out that this player is gluten intolerant and wheat does not go well with him as it will cause more harm to him than good. The entire family unanimously expressed their disbelief and questioned how they never encountered any problem even after eating wheat all these years and how could it have become an issue all of a sudden.

My response was simple... the signs were always there, but you attributed it to some other factors. The protein gluten, which is present in wheat, barley, and rye, has gradually grown to be a significant health risk in recent years. Numerous health difficulties result from the inability of many people to detect its effects on their health at an early stage. Wheat is a staple meal in India, and people are unable to give it up because of their psychological and emotional ties to it. But it’s important to be aware of the condition since gluten sensitivity can lead to serious health issues.

Gluten intolerance is an immunological reaction to gluten, which damages the small intestinal lining and produces inflammation. Numerous symptoms, including bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, tiredness, headaches, and skin rashes, may result from this. It can occasionally also result in more serious health problems including celiac disease, autoimmune diseases, and even cancer.

Due to a lack of knowledge and awareness, even though gluten intolerance is becoming more widely recognised, individuals in India still do not understand how it affects their health. People need to be informed about gluten since they are unaware that it can cause a wide range of lifestyle-related health problems. After eliminating gluten from their diet, people with gluten intolerance have reported seeing improvements in their gut health, allergies, general well-being and blood markers. It is important to discover that there are several foods that are gluten-free, and consumers need to be informed about these alternatives. To find out if a person is prone to gluten sensitivity, people can also undergo genetic testing. A quick genetic test can provide important information about a person’s health and reveal whether they are predisposed to gluten sensitivity.

The cricketer at the start of the story is none other than Vyshak Vijaykumar fast bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore who now bowls at 140kms/hr.

(The author has just published Wh(eat)less: A Guide to a Gluten-Free Life with Rupa Publications India.)