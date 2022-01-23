A living, breathing cultural space

Most private art collectors start in a small way and then go on to acquire a few hundred pieces over the years. Once collections achieve substance and significance, it becomes a challenge to house and display them, and decisions regarding their future become crucial. Several collectors opt to open up their collections for public viewing, while others choose to loan parts of their collection to museums, donate some or all works to public museums or put up works for sale through a gallery or an auction house. Decisions such as these depend on the size of the collection, the owner’s collecting priorities and realignment of business policies with new owners and heirs, after the death of the primary individual responsible for building the collection.

Providing access to the public is an important area to consider in such situations and there are collectors who choose to set up a private museum of their own. Private museums not only have the capacity to influence cultural, geographical and economic landscapes but also carry the potential to impact the art market and contemporary art trends. With the setting up of dedicated spaces, private museums can play a larger role in revitalising the art and culture scene.

Instead of merely showcasing existing art collections and family heirlooms, these art spaces can play a crucial role in promoting art, charting out educational activities, and creating meaningful community projects, all of which can contribute vastly to the artistic pulse of the region.

In addition, small museums and privately sponsored spaces can easily fill a lacuna that otherwise exists in both urban and rural settings — they can showcase everything from modern and contemporary art to photography, folk and vernacular art and crafts, and in the process, become spaces that can engage local communities in a meaningful and relevant manner.

Greater leeway

Lack of funding, maintenance, ill-trained staff and a general sense of apathy are some of the issues that often affect public institutions. Private institutions can address these intelligently to make a difference with systemic programming supported by adequate funds, raised through multiple resources, including the corporate sector. The challenges inherent in the public museum hierarchy and system impact its functioning and often defeat the very purpose of its existence. In that sense, the structural set-up of private museums allows for greater leeway on all fronts that make it a more viable proposition — an active and living cultural space.

There are several museums in India, where individual and family art collections have been made accessible to the public, notably, The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi and Noida, which was established in 2010 by Kiran Nadar, an avid art collector. It is the first private museum of art in the country exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru is an initiative by Abhishek Poddar, one of India’s most prominent collectors. He has acquired an extensive collection of Indian art, photography and textiles over the past three decades, which forms the nucleus of MAP’s collection. The MAP museum is currently active in the digital space and is set to function physically later this year.

Although initiatives such as these are growing in number, the museum space is currently sparse and under-visited, but with more private collections going public, it can greatly impact art and culture sensibilities in a positive way.

The author is a Bengaluru-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

