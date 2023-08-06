A meld of nature and myth

There is power and peace in his renditions, created through swift, intermingling strokes that reflect the might and musings of gods and goddesses. From Surya, Bhudeva to Devi, Trimurti to Yajat, and Samadhi, portrayed in ink washes on paper, or in gouache, oil, and acrylic, the figures knit together the depths of mythology with Indian fabric. Artist Abhishek Singh stuns the viewer with each of his creations. His Instagram profile describes him as an earth scribe, a storyteller. He is also writing a book on the stories and wisdom of the feminine divine. Just back from Ladakh, where he was immersed in meditation, Singh takes out time to engage in conversation regarding his first solo show after a decade, Hymns of Medhini which was held in Mehrauli earlier this year.

An alumnus of the prized National Institute of Design, Abhishek’s oeuvre in this collection brings together the stories that have gripped his imagination. It is a natural narrative, a pooling in of his imaginative pursuits, unique sensibilities, and ruminations. Medhini, in Sanskrit, means ancient Earth. The 30 stunning artworks in ink and gouache, on both paper and canvas, also bring in his seminal work Vrikshadootam (2018), which portrays trees as saviours of our planet and preservers of humans.

The genesis of Vrikshadootam stands rooted in nature. “We pass trees every day and somehow in our lives now, we miss out on engaging with nature. Trees are universal pranic-tonic givers, yet do not measure up to tech toys for us. This acute realisation made me collect lores related to them, study their botanical magic and science and present it as a tapestry celebrating their various aspects. Vrikshadootam is a tribute to their presence, relevance and innate magic. The painting narrates the stories of trees ranging from mythological to everyday trees, like mango, neem, and jamun and attempts to unravel the fascinating journey of discovering them. The painting was made live over five days, and I was able to interact with a changing audience over this time, exchanging their personal memories related to the trees,” he shares, his passion for nature shining through.

Nature and mythology birth the stories in his works. “The beginnings were intuitive, my love for classical literature began from a simple place of just being enchanted by them,” he shares. “As I went further in my exploration, I discovered myriad undercurrents within them, be it philosophical or scientific. I kept exploring them further, till I learnt that inside that intrinsic love, there lived opportunities of deeper self-study.” There is a fascinating, gripping depth in the layers of his works, with a deeper understanding of mountains and animals, science, and spirit. It traces his immersive journey — from working at an elephant sanctuary to taking to the hills.

“There has always been an evident love for nature in my life. With art, I found just another extension of that wilderness. Ten years into my art journey (by this time I had been trekking and sojourning through Himalayan terrain) a question rattled me as I was finishing a painting that had elephants in them. I felt there is a tendency to romanticise and idealise nature in art. We use it for symbolic effects, often bereft of an actual understanding of what their real nature or state is. The mountains instilled this realisation in my heart, and I did some research and figured out places where elephant organisations operated. It was a heartfelt endeavour. I felt it helped internalise my intellect far better, and prevented it from becoming hubris. Creativity became incidental, and I fell in love with the elephants,” he says.

Tigers and elephants form the fulcrum of his creations. “The tigers and elephants are central to the ecosystem, like wolves, chimps, and various other animals; every being is equally important in the fabric of synchronised nature. Yet some are given the position of a guardian to manage the botanical and zoological affairs of the forest,” says Abhishek.

“Hymns of Medhini is the first offering from a new mythology which I have been secretly developing for over 13 years. It is a completely new myth-poetic universe having its own characters, a sense of cosmology and lore. It pays tribute to existential spiritual wisdom, connecting science and philosophy, and is an effort to ask newer questions, which somehow we cannot ask through older stories, as they are too set in the collective memory. The exhibition showcases select works, mostly done in black and white, ink on canvas/paper, as I feel those two are the philosophical colours of nature, one absorbs all light and one reflects all,” he shares. “The entire vision itself, to create a new mythology, rich in nuance, connecting the spirit with nature, that pursuit has moved me ever since. I feel the intrinsic bond between trees and animals is the key to understanding ourselves, which is why nature symbolism is pivotal in universal myths and folklore.”