A mindful appreciation of art

We often designate art as a luxury product meant for an exclusive privileged community, but in actuality, art has the potential to enrich our lives, and it simply requires a conscious effort on our part to engage with it, in a meaningful way.

Visual elements of contemporary culture such as paintings, sculptures, or performances are an integral part of human expression. In broad terms, these are representative of a particular time, society and culture, and are specific to individual and local contexts. The earliest records of cave paintings, which depict primitive human and animal figures along with objects and symbols, form artifacts of visual culture, and these offer valuable clues to human existence from that period.

Art and other components of visual culture are not mere tools of communication; all visual materials and artifacts, from traditional arts to mass and digital media provide context and build a coherent relationship with the world.

Thus there is a universal relevance of art, which is revealed only when one views and engages with it. We tend to relate to art in multiple ways — it sparks an emotion, a memory, you see a story there, it makes you curious or it simply draws you in.

Our response to any artwork is often based on our personal experiences and perspectives.

When you look at a painting, the landscape may evoke memories of your childhood or places you travelled to; a beautiful visual may induce calmness while a social or politically laden work may trigger outrage or sadness. And that is the purpose of art — to trigger a thought, emotion or to provoke a reaction. Art therefore can be a symbol of peace or a message for social change. It could be a direct call for action or have layers that need to be unravelled to understand it better.

Having said that, even if one cannot comprehend a work of art from an academic or logical perspective, it is enough to experience it and respond to it from an intuitive point. An emotive response to an abstract work of art is legitimate and does not require explanation or categorisation. There is an inherent beauty, mystery, and purpose in art, but the bottom line is you have to engage with it to experience it. And, if it makes you curious, you can always read up more about the artist, the artwork, and its context.

One of the key steps towards building a relationship with art involves engaging with it as much as possible. Introducing children to art in formal settings, such as at a gallery or a museum, or in the public domain, can alter the way they perceive art and the world around them. Similarly, integrating art appreciation into the school curricula can inculcate awareness.

