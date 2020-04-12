A portrait of pandemic Art

Life has changed immeasurably since Covid-19 took over the world; lockdowns, work from home and social distancing have affected our entire way of functioning and being. The economic repercussions are massive and will impact every sector. The art world, unfortunately, was already reeling and is sure to witness a further downturn. Most exhibitions, fairs, biennials and festivals have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

Artists have always continued to work from home or their studios, which would imply that this period is no different for them. This could not be further from the truth; this entire period, fraught with uncertainty and anxieties, makes it difficult to focus on work, for everyone, without any exceptions. Yet, many artists have been responding to the current situation with their characteristic stoicism, some with graphic art, illustrations and posters that are literal translations of the pandemic, aimed at creating awareness around the disease, while others are exploring it in metaphorical ways.

Amidst all this, the presence and importance of the online world has increased in relevance. ‘Digital’, as a means of expression, as a forum to network and share and as a medium to engage audiences the world over, has grown in popularity. Paintings by artist Edward Hopper, known for his urban portrayals punctuated by silence, are being shared everywhere as examples of social distancing.

The Getty Museum challenged art lovers to recreate their favourite works of art with just three things lying around their homes and post the resulting photographs. This engaged the participants from the comfort of their homes, and at the same time, ended up providing some very interesting artistic expressions. ‘Art Transfer’ from Google is a new feature based on AI that transforms your photos into historical works of art.

Incidentally, ‘Art Selfie’, also from Google, which has been around for a couple of years, matches your portrait with historical figures in works of art from its museum partners.

What will the future hold?

In the digital age then, online galleries have the opportunity to grow, web-based art magazines could increase in number and readership, online viewing rooms could become more popular and more museums are likely to offer virtual tours. But, how much of these will replace the joy of experiencing art in person, is hard to say.

On the other hand, many galleries could buckle down and shut their doors, museums may struggle to meet operating costs and several print magazines could go out of circulation. Art will undergo a perceptible shift, it will evolve and transition gradually, as it tends to, in times of crises. It must be remembered that the lockdown has been bearable for many only due to films, books, TV programmes, video games, interactive art in the form of games and virtual tours of museums, all of which are an integral part of art and culture.

This is the time then for governments to offer stimulus packages for art and culture activities. Corporates too must step up funding for art, create avenues for partnerships, consider public art engagements and extend support through CSR programmes.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

