A 'sakhi' like no other

A must-hear collaborative single from three stalwarts.

Rashmi Vasudeva
Rashmi Vasudeva,
  • Oct 18 2020, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 01:45 ist
A screen grab from the video.

On Instagram, they would hashtag this #peakworldmusic. And for once, despite the vacuousness of such labels, they would be right. How often do you see three stalwarts of music come together to present what is essentially a thumri in a seamless blend of genres — indeed world music at its very best here. 

‘Sakhi’, the single from the legendary guitarist and jazz fusion pioneer John McLaughlin’s new album, ‘Is That So’, sees Shankar Mahadevan’s powerful vocals seek the eponymous sakhi, while the sprightly octogenarian plays in perfect sync with Zakir Hussain on the tabla. It is another matter that the three of them are in three different countries — Zakir in Monaco, Shankar in India and John in the USA! The distance takes nothing away from the thumri-jazz track harmonised so delicately that every time you listen, a new layer reveals itself. Notice how it picks up pace right in the middle, rises and dips, flows and bends and quietens out at the end. Gently, yearningly. The musicians make it all look so easy; but the chordal arrangements are deliciously complicated; it is almost as if the three stalwarts are not only collaborating on the track, but also playing on their own. Befriend this sakhi — you won’t regret it. (Sakhi can be heard for free on streaming platforms, including YouTube).

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.

classical
fusion
guitar

