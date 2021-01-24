A 'scam' to groove to

This time, we are writing about an earworm that’s already everyone’s earworm. Unless you are a social media recluse, you would have come across at the least four celebrities slow-mo walking to this tune or showing off their profile (or their balcony or their car) to this terribly addictive track. Not just an Instagram Reels favourite, guitarist and composer Achint Thakkar’s theme score for the hit OTT series ‘Scam 1992’ has notched up over seven million streams (and counting).

The snappy two-minute opening theme is all things groovy; Achint’s vocal infusions haunt the beat that’s a clever mix of pop and rock. The music comes together beautifully to portray the swag, glamour as well as darkness inherent in the Harshad Mehta story, which is what the series is about. But the track has run way ahead of its purpose and has now got a whole new life of its own. Achint recently admitted in an interview that he is totally taken aback by the response the track has got and hopes to come up with a pop music album soon. What’s more, he has happily been noticing a big influx of listeners to his 2015 album ‘Shalimar’ after the ‘Scam 1992’ score became such a runaway success.

