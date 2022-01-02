Breaking barriers: Art in the digital age

In the last two years, much has changed in the art world — right from its production to the consumption and functioning of the art market. The growth in popularity of NFTs has created a sea change in the dynamics of the art market, with regards to sales, re-sales, and ownership among other key factors that impact viewing, display, and proliferation of art.

On the other hand, despite the extensive use of the word NFT across media, there remain gaps in technological and logistical processes involved in minting them, creating digital wallets, access to cryptocurrency, and to sites or marketplaces. User challenges involved in navigating the digital world of NFTs have positioned them as a niche product, which is paradoxical to the democratic nature of its dissemination. Environmental concerns with regards to the use of blockchain technology in minting NFTs are also an area that could impact its use eventually.

Alongside, traditional channels of art distribution and marketing have had to pivot and adapt to the pandemic-ridden world and all the challenges that have come with it. From decreased opportunities of exhibiting art and minimal access to clients in physical spaces, physical platforms have been attempting to adapt swiftly to the changing scenario. As a result, there has been a significant shift to virtual platforms, which in turn has democratised the system in a major way. Access to art across geographies and beyond traditional structures has been a crucial step towards minimising inequities inherent in conventional systems.

Today, dedicated NFT platforms have been created by existing art galleries and other new entrants in the market. In addition, the sale and auction of NFTs by established auction houses has upped the momentum. The NFTs of physical artworks have also widened the arena for painters and other practitioners of traditional media; the artists, of course, retain ownership and the right to sell the physical artwork. This model, as attractive it may appear currently, may get streamlined in the future.

Amidst the huge changes that have impacted the functioning of traditional gallery models, the artist has had to emerge from the shadows of the gallerist, as a digipreneur. Many such artists have confidently and diligently acquired the necessary skills to utilise online channels to promote and market their art successfully.

With the digital ecosystem evolving continuously, it is difficult to predict how it will play out in the future; that said, these are interesting times and we will certainly witness technological innovations in the art world too.

The author is a Bengaluru-based art consultant, curator, and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down.