Buying with your eyes

Art is often perceived as an essential element in décor, to enhance interiors and anchor the aesthetics of the space. However, there is much more to contemporary art than just its visual appeal and it is worth spending some time to engage with it at a deeper level and understand the context.

Contemporary art, which employs different materials and media, can often be perplexing and the decision to collect should be guided by your emotional response to it. For instance, how do you react to it? Does it engage you, make you curious and make you want to know more about its content, the story and the artist? That is probably the first step. Familiarising yourself with the artist and their story will help you further in making a decision. The price point, of course, remains a crucial hurdle; however, there is always an option to commission the artist to make another work to suit your budget and for your space; not an identical one, but one which is thematically and visually similar. It is, therefore, important to consider where you would display it and let that guide you.

Exciting possibilities

Similarly, conceptual art that is not temporal, offers exciting possibilities for display and to design spaces around it. It can interrelate aesthetically with architectural and other interior- related components to create exclusive and unique spaces. In most cases, it could be a guiding element for design in offices, homes and multifunctional areas. These days, many business houses and corporates focus on art initiatives and have dedicated teams for art and culture activities, which include overseeing acquisitions and putting up permanent exhibitions within the office environs. Working in conjunction with architects and other stakeholders, art becomes a crucial element in the entire building design, at the initial stages itself, all of which ensures a stimulating environment in offices and the art located on exterior walls and outdoors become identifying markers.

Could art also be a financial investment? Although, it is advised that you buy art based on how much you relate to it and whether you can see yourself living with it for years, there is always a distinct possibility that art may appreciate in value over a period of time. You could, therefore, try to collect art pieces, which have a higher probability of appreciating in price. On that note, highly experimental art, even by well-known artists, may not appreciate to the same extent, while conventional styles and artworks are more likely to appreciate over time. Research on artists, their art, exhibitions and provenance are all important — all of these may contribute to the investment potential. Quality is always a crucial contributing factor and should be a guiding aspect.

Collecting art and building a significant collection is a long process, which takes time, effort and a significant amount of focus.

Every collection is likely to start off in a small way, then evolve and refine with time through sustained efforts. It might be advisable to start with smaller pieces and lower prices and increase your budget as you gain in confidence.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down. It will tell you all about what fresh ideas are out there, what to collect and what to admire from afar. And, of course, what not to.