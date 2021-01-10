Folksy pleasures on snowy mountains

This is the age of music videos. Make that the age of really meh music videos most of which, for some inexplicable reason, have views in the millions. When you actually go to investigate the reason behind the views, more often than not, you have to force yourself to listen to the whole song, while your brain tells you to run after the very first minute.

Pakistani singing sensation Ali Zafar, emerging out of a what some would say a rather unwarranted ‘me-too’ controversy, released a music video on the first day of the new year. And what a happy exception this one is! The Punjabi number, ‘Ve Mahiya’, with its folksy tinge that smells of the earth is a surefire hit, while the stunning visuals from North Pakistan, its snowy mountains, tall pines and rocky roads, are an absolute delight to watch. Zafar has collaborated with Aima Baig, Pakistani singer-scriptwriter for the number. Both of them feature in the video that promises all the ‘feels’ for those newly falling in love and also for those who remember how it felt the first time they did. Aima Baig’s sandpapery voice nicely balances Zafar’s deeper baritone and the Punjabi lyrics, simple as they are, make for a very pleasant afternoon listen indeed.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.