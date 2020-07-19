Indie touch to city life

This is a lilting song from a heartthrob of sorts.

Rashmi Vasudeva
  • Jul 19 2020, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 01:45 ist
Raghav Meattle

Singer songwriter Raghav Meattle of ‘Songs From A Matchbox’ fame is an Indie heartthrob of sorts. His single ‘City Life’ has notched up over two lakh listens on Spotify India, easily making him one of the most popular Indie artists in the country today. And not without reason. The youngster, who was one of the top six in the singing competition ‘The Stage’ in 2016, has managed to gather a loyal following of his own, one suspects both because of his undoubtedly melodious voice and his chocolate-boy good looks.

‘City life’ is a nostalgic trip through Mumbai before Covid times — its crowds, its dirty, but beautiful beaches, the chai-addas and the hurtling BEST buses, the imposing Kurla-Worli sea link road and the bustling, mask-free Dadar fish markets — all get a peek in the video shot on a Kodak Super 8. The guitar-heavy number that speaks of ‘chasing the good life’ makes you yearn to just grab your phone and run out of the house for a small errand — something that has become close to luxury now. Like the last line of the song goes: ...”well, that’s not me...it is hard to be.”

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.

