An assembly of 18 leading women artists came together for a spectacular and stirring rendition of paintings, sculptures and ceramics in the “I have a dream” exhibition at Masha Art, in Gurugram. The medley of 25 artworks made for a stunning compilation bursting with a multiplicity of colours and textures.

There is both intrigue and introspection in the cornucopia that lines the transitional space. “The show is about women the world over. It brings to our mind the song by Abba, and also the words of Martin Luther King in today’s age when there is a colossal movement — Black Lives Matter — in progress. “I have a dream” is about women artists who create in their own solitude. It is a karmic journey for me as I believe the curator is a bridge between collectors and artists,” shares Uma Nair, the curator. Textures and colours are integral to the creations: in Jayasri Burman’s Shringar 1, a bronze sculpture, Nutan Pandit’s Untitled Work in a modernist version inspired by Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, Jyotsna Bhatt’s 20-year-old ceramic ware, Leena Batra’s platters, seminal abstract artists as well as Seema Koli’s Ganesha, Arpitha Reddy’s Kalpavriksha and artworks by Chaitali Chanda, Gogi Saroj Pal, Milburn Cherian, Nupur Kundu, Prabha Shah, Ranjeeta Kant, Rini Dhumal, Rita Datta, Sangeeta Gupta, Saraswati, Sonia Sareen, Sujata Bajaj and Vasundra Tewari Broota. The unifying thread is a celebration of the identity of the woman artist, transcending both time and tradition.

The dancing forms on the ceramic platters by Leena Batra bring in the fluidity of motion in the black and white lines within the perimeter. Rini Dhumal’s whorls, curves and ruminations in leafy triads are evocative of the ochre calm within. Milburn’s Golden Baubles, and Gamblers, speak of the fantastical with an eccentric splay of fingers, playing cards, and golden balls. Patrini by Sonia Sareen wears a sense of beatific calm in the trellis and Sujata Bajaj’s Colour Fields celebrate a vivid run of colours in flowing lines and spontaneous geometrics while Rita Datta’s Meditation Bronze exudes an aura of calm and sheer repose.

Dedicated to the freedom of spirit of women artists in India, the show is a rich tribute to potter Jyotsna Bhatt and printmaker artist Rini Dhumal — two iconic gurus of MS University Baroda who passed away. “This is a small tribute to the beauty of a woman creating in her own oasis of solitude. The world has millions of stories about women artists who struggle to find a style that matches their vision. The show brings in women artists who have found their own pictorial freedom,” says Uma. “The artwork that stirs me the most is Kamadhenu, as I love the bovine. Our treasured mythology is replete with stories of Vishnu and the wish-fulfilling cow who gifts bounty to the universe. The Kamadhenu is precious, as she serves humanity, asking only for food and kindness, not cruelty. As a critic and curator, I just want to make artists happy in a world of sadness and greed.” The divine, all-encompassing creation comes replete with reds, greens and yellows — the colours of divinity and prosperity since days of yore.

“A work of art is the trace of a magnificent struggle,” believed Grace Hartigan, American abstract expressionist painter. Does this resonate with the Indian women artists today? “The identity of a woman artist has certainly evolved. There are more opportunities, and galleries showcasing their works and the world is also waking up. Artist Bharti Kher’s Intermediaries is on display at Venice Biennale 2022; such an honour for an Indian artist to be amongst the international,” says Uma. Up next for her is a curated show of works by artist, Bhajju Shyam, at Aakriti Art Gallery Kolkata in July and Muzaffar Ali Retrospective in January. “I would like to curate Rini Dhumal Prints done over 40 years. I have promised to make time for this by next year,” she says.