Keeping the spark alive

Much has been written about how difficult this period has been for artists and for many others in the art community. In such a situation, it’s worth thinking how more people can lend their support and contribute towards the financial and emotional health of the various members of the art field. There are several ways to show support, which can be done in subtle and imaginative ways, without spending too much money. The idea is to show appreciation in numerous ways and make an overall difference — so here are some of the possibilities.

As most of you must be aware, a majority of galleries have transitioned to the online space and there are many exhibitions happening. It would help to make time to take a virtual tour and leave a comment or a word of appreciation. It shows you care and makes a huge difference to the morale of the artists and organisers. You could also check out the social media pages of artists and galleries that you know of, or browse through websites of artists whose works you enjoy. Again, it helps to leave a comment to say how much you enjoyed their art and effort.

You could share images of works of art that you like with your friends, family members and work colleagues. It is possible that someone may buy an artwork, or it could reach an interested gallery, curator or even a museum and make a visible difference to the artist. Many galleries have now reopened and are hosting shows with a limited number of invitees for the preview and viewings by appointment. You could visit whenever possible and check out the art on display. Make sure you wear a mask.

Many of you might be working with companies that have Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as part of their essential activities and an art project might be suitable for this purpose. It could benefit the company as well as a few people in the art community, in the process. If you have been spending a lot of time indoors, this might be a good time to get a new artwork for the wall or change the existing one. If your budget permits, go ahead and do just that. Commission an artist for a painting on the wall, a mural or an assemblage for your home or office. By choosing this route of appreciation, you not only renovate the interiors, but also help the artist. Should you have any design requirements, for instance, posters, videos or animation requirements, you could work with an artist to come up with creative solutions.

With the festival season round the corner, an artwork might make a great gifting option and buying in bulk may offer better pricing. In addition, you could always buy paint supplies for young and deserving artists, who might be facing difficulties. And, finally, take an online class to learn drawing, painting, photography, sculpting or any other art form, which updates skills and also ends up supporting the teacher.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down. It will tell you all about what fresh ideas are out there, what to collect and what to admire from afar. And, of course, what not to.