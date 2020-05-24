Musical eidi from Coke Studio

It is tradition for Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam’s fans to ask him for eidi (Eid gift) every year and Atif usually obliges with a new track or a special recording. This time though, eidi was ready even before the fans could ask for it. In a collaboration with Pakistan’s Coke Studio, the singer has released a special track ‘Asma-ul-Husna’ in which he recites the 99 names of Allah.

The video, created by one of Pakistan’s most well-known directors Asim Raza, is conceptually quite spectacular, but manages to be starkly minimal at the same time. While Atif recites in what appears to be magical universe, gold dust swirls, writes the names of Allah and swooshes around him, effortlessly creating an atmosphere of something holy and untouched.

What is also unique about the rendition is the multi-layer soundscape Coke Studio has created by mixing echoes of ‘Allah’ from the azaan in Makkah with an acapella created out of 24 voices. The effect is further enhanced by the choir arrangement that gives the feeling of reverberations in a large space. Atif, of course, holds the whole thing together with his soaring, heartfelt recitation. After the three-odd minutes of the video is over, it is hard for one not to feel uplifted.

Coke Studio, in their description, write that this track was created as an ode to the “unwavering human spirit, an expression of spiritual healing and nourishment, and reassurance of better times ahead.” Something we all certainly need in this hour.

