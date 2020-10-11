Nothing but the beat

This column usually avoids recommending pop numbers or Bollywood tracks (mostly because there are so many others writing about them), but sometimes an exception is made. Especially, if the reason for the exception is French and dandy. Yes, we are talking Guetta who was EDM before EDM and who should ideally get a lion’s share of credit for dance music to become so huge today. David Guetta, the French DJ, songwriter and composer, who often tops the ‘best DJs of the world’ polls and has sold over nine million albums, never hesitated to work with artistes from across genres even at the beginning of his career, be it pop stars, rappers or more classical song writers. EDM fans have not forgotten Guetta’s collab with pop star Rihanna for ‘Who’s That Chick?’, a certified dance-floor hit.

Many of Guetta’s numbers are unapologetically cheesy (think, ‘Say My Name’, the runaway hit collab single he released in 2018), but that doesn’t make him any less addictive. If you are new to Guetta, we suggest you begin your journey by listening to ‘People Come And Go’ from his 2002 debut album ‘Just A Little More Love’. Pay special attention to the guitar strums after the chorus in this edgy, happy number that has both the hope of the 2000s and the disco aftereffects of the 80s.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.