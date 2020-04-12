Ode to the Gulmohar city

In another two weeks, the Gulmohars will spring out in all their fiery splendour — they, of course, have the fine liberty of ignoring the grey of the pandemic, unlike us who have to stick to our homes and only imagine Bengaluru’s spring this year. How eerie and quiet the ‘ooru’ must look to these new flowers...will they wonder what happened and miss the bustle?

Maybe. Maybe not. But, for those of us who do miss the helter-skelter of normal life, there’s a song to listen to. Kannada rock band Peepal Tree and renowned music director Sandeep Chowta have collaborated on an album that promises to be a tribute to Bengaluru. Aptly titled ‘560001’, the album is an attempt to highlight all things good and positive about nammooru in these trying times.

Despite its status as a mega city, Bengaluru rarely gets songs singing its praise. That privilege seems to be reserved for Mumbai and its (yawn) much-maligned spirit. ‘Nammuru Bengaluru’ from this album is a pleasant exception. Featuring Kannada rapper Gubbi singing paeans to the city and its founder, the two-odd minute number manages quite a punch. The Kanglish lyrics add to its charm and the rap is nifty. The video though could have been so much better. Nevertheless, this is the song to move your head to this weekend — both to recall the good times and to hope for better days ahead.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.