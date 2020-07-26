Rain in the heart

I am not a pluviophile. If there is anything opposite to being a lover of rain, I am that. But, even a non-pluviophile is allowed to love rain songs, isn’t she? Honestly, I went on one of my YouTube sojourns only to look for old favourites; it was one of those rainy Bengaluru afternoons when everything seems cloaked in slate grey.

In my hunt for my much-heard baarish songs, I stumbled upon this new, bright number. Unsurprisingly, it is titled ‘Baarish’; but there is nothing dull or grey about this track. It is peppy, the animated video fancy in a subtle sort of way and the mood celebratory. Composed by Mumbai-based Rohan Puntambekar and sung by Aisha Sayed, the best parts of the song are the violin interludes that nicely gel with the keyboard and guitar acoustic. The lyrics are nothing to write home about, but Sayed’s joyful vocals more than make up for the lack of originality in the writing. While on the lyrics, the lines remind one of Pakistani musician Ali Haider’s hugely popular ‘Purani Jeans’ — that very same sad-happy nostalgia for all that has been is reflected in this number as well.

Frankly, the quality (or the lack thereof) of the lyrics didn’t matter to me simply because the song proved to be an instant mood-booster. And outside my window, the rain stopped.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.