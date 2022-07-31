Sita with a twist

Kidnapping is not something we immediately associate with epics. And yet, kidnapping or ‘apaharana’ is central to some of the biggest stories from our mythology. In this context, a new Bharatanatyam production ‘Apaharana’ is exploring the character of Sita but “with a twist” as Divya Prabhath says.

Divya, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and a Chartered Accountant to boot, is presenting the performance and has choreographed it as well.

“This is an experimental route we are taking instead of a traditional Bharatanatyam margam presentation. It looks at how a woman’s choice can make all the difference,” says Divya, who is also a graded artist of Doordarshan.

The fictionalised story hopes to flesh out the contrasts and the parallels that an individual encounters.

“There is an inherent beauty in contrast; life often lies in the parallels — parallels that never converge and yet share the same plane. But, at the same time, a single common thread can untangle even the most complex web of entangled miseries,” explains dancer-vocalist-choreographer Sharat R Prabhath who has conceptualised and directed the production.

‘Apaharana’ is premiering at 6.30 pm on August 6 at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Tickets are available at sabhankosh.co