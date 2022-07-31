Sita with a twist

A new production explores how a woman's choice matters

  Jul 31 2022
A still from the production

Kidnapping is not something we immediately associate with epics. And yet, kidnapping or ‘apaharana’ is central to some of the biggest stories from our mythology. In this context, a new Bharatanatyam production ‘Apaharana’ is exploring the character of Sita but “with a twist” as Divya Prabhath says.

Divya, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and a Chartered Accountant to boot, is presenting the performance and has choreographed it as well.

“This is an experimental route we are taking instead of a traditional Bharatanatyam margam presentation. It looks at how a woman’s choice can make all the difference,” says Divya, who is also a graded artist of Doordarshan. 

The fictionalised story hopes to flesh out the contrasts and the parallels that an individual encounters.

“There is an inherent beauty in contrast; life often lies in the parallels — parallels that never converge and yet share the same plane. But, at the same time, a single common thread can untangle even the most complex web of entangled miseries,” explains dancer-vocalist-choreographer Sharat R Prabhath who has conceptualised and directed the production.

‘Apaharana’ is premiering at 6.30 pm on August 6 at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Tickets are available at sabhankosh.co 

