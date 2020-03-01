The art of buying Art

These days, there is art everywhere and plenty of exhibitions happening locally in galleries, alternative spaces and online as well. New and emerging artists are added to online galleries all the time. All this can make buying art a difficult decision, especially for first time buyers — a decision that can be confusing, intimidating and also that requires some thought regarding the budget.

So, where does one begin? I would suggest getting familiar with art, in general, to get an idea of what you like. Look at a range of artworks to decide what engages you — aesthetically, emotionally and intellectually. Check out various styles, genres, media and themes. An important consideration is to see yourself living with these works on your walls or your home, for several years.

Where will you put up the work? It helps to be practical and think of the logistics and identify a wall, floor or outdoor space. This will help you in selecting the material and media as well. For instance, you cannot display a papier-mâché or a textile sculpture or an installation outdoors.

What are you looking for? Are you looking to buy paintings, sculptures or perhaps have sufficient space for an installation or a mural? On the other hand, you could have something specific in mind regarding the concept and space and may want to commission an artist to produce a work for you. It could be a mural, which can be painted on the wall by the artist, or a three-dimensional work that can be installed on a wall.

Browse images online, but do take time to visit art galleries, festivals, fairs and artist studios. Talk and interact with artists and curators whenever possible. It helps you understand the processes, materials and media. You also get an idea of how the artwork engages with space. Read up on articles to know more about artists and current exhibitions, to understand art trends, popular art and artists. It will also gently guide you towards what you like and help in providing clarity.

What is your budget? Set your budget range, as it helps to avoid impulsive overspending. There is no harm in starting small with an amount you are comfortable with. You can look for art by upcoming artists as these are likely to be in the affordable range. You could also purchase limited edition prints, drawings and watercolours, which are generally priced lower, in comparison to oil paintings and sculptures. If you have the budget and the inclination, consider buying from an auction.

If you are buying art for a new home, do not leave the decision making to your interior decorator completely; try and be involved as much as possible. Buying and displaying art in your home can be an extremely satisfying process, with results that can alter the aesthetics of the environment completely and is worth the time, effort and money. Incidentally, most art collectors start small and build up gradually over a period of time and your collection could become a significant one if sufficient thought is given to it.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down. It will tell you all about what fresh ideas are out there, what to collect and what to admire from afar. And, of course, what not to.